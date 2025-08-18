Sometimes, box office clashes are like cricket finals, everyone’s an expert, everyone’s got stats, and nobody wants to miss the action. This weekend, Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ and the mega-budget ‘War 2’ served up the full paisa vasool experience. If your group chat is one heated meme away from war (not the movie), this scoreboard’s all you need. Let’s break down the numbers, drama, and total dhamaal, no spoilers, just pure showdown.

Image courtesy Pinterest

1. Thalaiva Still Leads The Race—Day 4 Ka Full Paisa Vasool

Even with that classic Sunday slowdown, ‘Coolie’ punched in an impressive ₹34–35 crore on day 4 in India. Total India net by August 17th? A whopping ₹193–194 crore. Meanwhile, ‘War 2’ clocked ₹31 crore for day 4, with its four-day net at ₹173–175 crore. Tamil Nadu kept the hype maxed out, while the Hindi and Telugu belts brought steady vibes. Thalaiva 1, Spy Universe 0 (for now, bro).

2. Opening Day Ya Jawan Ki Taqat—Holiday Boost FTW

That extended Independence Day weekend? Jugaad for grand openings! ‘Coolie’ launched with ₹65 cr (D1), ₹54.75 cr (D2), ₹39.5 cr (D3), and ₹34–35 cr (D4). ‘War 2’ went toe-to-toe: ₹52 cr (D1), ₹57.35 cr (D2), ₹33.25 cr (D3), ₹31 cr (D4). Both saw a classic weekend dip, but ‘Coolie’ outlasted the Monday blues, especially in the South. Salary-credit weekend ki masti, weekday ticket sales, reality check!

3. World Domination? Coolie Flexes Global Muscle

According to early trade reports, ‘Coolie’ is flirting with the ₹400 cr mark worldwide by day 4. Meanwhile, ‘War 2’ had cleared ₹320 cr after its third day globe-trot and is playing catch-up. ‘Coolie’ wins big with the Tamil diaspora in the GCC and SEA, while ‘War 2’ flexes in North America and the UK. Numbers might get tweaked post Monday, but mass cinema’s passport is stamped in every timezone. Who says globalisation is boring?

4. Recipe For Hit: Coolie’s Lokesh-Style Masala FTW

20-minute climax that’s already WhatsApp lore, insane replay value, and meme-worthy hero entries, ‘Coolie’ serves it all. Cameo overload and an Anirudh Ravichander soundtrack mean instant FOMO for all. Plus, social media hasn’t been this loud since MS Dhoni’s last six. First day, first show, 6 AM reels? Only Thalaiva can!

Image courtesy WallSnapy

5. The Weekday Weight-Lift: Can Coolie Keep Carrying The Box Office?

Monday-Tuesday is the real litmus test: can ‘Coolie’ hustle its way to ₹200 cr India before ‘War 2’ catches up? Watch for Hindi belt multiplex crowds and whether Tier-2/3 cities are still in “repeat mode.” If those evening shows stay above 50% full, and Monday nets ₹15–18 cr, that ₹200 cr is as good as secured, one samosa away. Is ‘War 2’ plotting a premium-format comeback? Every group chat will be sweating these numbers.

Image courtesy The Daily Jagran

Rajini vs Roshan + Jr NTR is the wholesome, spicy chaos we low-key needed in 2025. If ‘Coolie’ keeps flexing those weekday muscles, Thalaiva might just snag ₹200 cr India before anyone else. But tell us honestly, after this wild opening weekend, kaun se film ka hangover zyada strong hai?