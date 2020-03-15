Everything is an opportunity if you're Bollywood. As the cases of coronavirus continue to rise in India, the Hindi film industry is busting its butt to register titles for the films related to the global pandemic.

According to The Quint, one of the first titles to be registered is Corona Pyaar Hai by Eros International. Apparently the movie title was only registered last week.

Producer Krishika Lulla confirmed the same to Quint and said

Currently, the scripting is going on. The subject is going to be set in a love story. Currently, we are fine-tuning the script and are waiting for things to subside, as things have come to a standstill now. Once everything is normal, we will start the project in full swing.

The Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association meanwhile has also said that they have been approached by producers to register titles based on the coronavirus. One of them is apparently named Deadly Corona.

Bollywood had earlier proceeded with a similar attitude when it came to the abrogation of Article 370.