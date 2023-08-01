The Made In Heaven Season 2 trailer comes bearing grandeur and a lot of drama. And we’re all for it. Much like the last season, we will also witness some of the dreamiest weddings with the most chaotic planning. This chaos obviously comes with (and from) the couples. So, we must talk about them.

The format of the show had different stories and themes thinly veiled into the main plot. What made it interesting storytelling was how all of it was intertwined, with an (almost) anthology approach. We had Tara and Karan planning weddings with their team, for rich people who had their own issues. We will still see rich people and big fat Indian weddings, but the couples differ in each story. This time, there’s a stellar cast, and that makes season 2 bigger, already.

1. Mona Singh will be seen opposite Vijay Raaz this time. Also the new auditor for Made In Heaven, she will have a recurring role in season 2.

2. Pulkit Samrat is cast opposite Elnaaz Norouzi. Their wedding is what looks like a grand event.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Shibani Dandekar and Sheena Khalid are another couple on the show. And from the looks of the trailer, Shibani’s character is shown to have an important arc with the existing story.

4. Before the trailer release, Radhika Apte also shared a screengrab. She’s dressed in a Maharashtrian attire for the ‘big day’ in the show – and we can’t wait to watch THAT episode.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Mrunal Thakur will be shown in a complex character and plot. The trailer drops a hint about her story, so there’s a lot there as well.

6. Naina Sareen will be seen with Ishaan Khanna.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Kali is cast in the same sequence as Dia Mirza. So, there’s a lot to unravel there.

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Zayn Marie Khan is another bride in season 2. From the looks of the trailer, her character is seen dealing with issues around beauty standards for women.

9. From the looks of the trailer, Sarah Jane Dias will be seen opposite Imaad Shah.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cast also includes Neelam Kothari, Sanjay Kapoor, Dia Miza and Samir Soni. And we’re excited to find out more about their stories, or whom they’ll be paired with.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s the trailer because we know you want to re-watch it.

All images are screenshots from the trailer, unless specified otherwise.