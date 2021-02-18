Everything about the TV sitcom Friends remains relevant now even though the show ended more than a decade ago. From its main characters to its iconic theme song AKA I'll Be There for You by The Rembrandts is still loved by all.

Speaking of which, actress Courteney Cox who played the role of Monica Geller in the show performed the cover of the Friends theme song on her piano.

In her Instagram video, Cox is accompanied by musician Joel Taylor on the guitar. At one point, the star even turns to the camera to supply the track's iconic hand claps.

After she posted the video, fans were taken down memory lane and praised her for keeping the Friends nostalgia alive.

After this video, we're more excited for the Friends reunion that will be happening this year.