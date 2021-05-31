If you missed ‘The Routine’ dance throughout the reunion episode last week, Monica Geller is here with a big surprise for you all.

Courteney Cox side-splittingly recreated her and David Schwimmer's dance routine from the adored sitcom and she found a new partner. Captioned as “Just some routine dancing with a friend. #ReRoutine”, the actress took to Instagram to share a hysterical video of her and Ed Sheeran recreating "The Routine" from Friends.

The four-time Grammy Award winner, Ed Sheeran, was perfectly in sync as they danced. Posting the clip to his own handle, he wrote “Had a reunion of our own this weekend. #theroutine #iknow #friends4eva #obviouslybetterthanross”.

She originally performed the dance in the Season 6 episode titled 'The One with the Routine' with her on-screen brother Ross, portrayed by David Schwimmer. They did this incredible dance routine for a chance to be featured on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, in the year 2000.

The clip has been viewed over 7,447,548 times till now.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Hahahaha love it — She's a Foodie ❤ (@shes_a_foodie) May 30, 2021

🤣 this is amazing — 🌈 Jenni ✍️ (@earthtojenni) May 30, 2021

Love it❣️, and can this #FriendsReunion be more nostalgic and perfect?! Very tastefully done👌😍🙏 — Rany Louangxay (@ranylouanx) May 30, 2021

I could hear the song even when this is on mute — Togan87 (@Togan871) May 31, 2021

Super funny 😆 great to see! — ᴮᴱ⁷ Rainiblue 🧨 (@Rainiblue42) May 30, 2021

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻❤️❤️❤️ still holds up you can’t help but enjoy it 🤣 — Linda Scheer (@lls6300) May 31, 2021

