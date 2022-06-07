If you are yet to watch Jana Gana Mana on Netflix, what are you even doing, bruh? This Malayalam legal drama directed by Dijo Jose Antony is getting in the limelight for all the right reasons. One of said reasons is this courtroom scene that speaks truth to power in today's climate.

Always watch malayalam films. This is from Jana Gana Mana playing on Netflix pic.twitter.com/4Ggf83uynR — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) June 4, 2022

People on social media have been praising this scene for accurately presenting the state of the marginalised in India in 2022.

Just imagine the guts of the makers of Jana Gana Mana to do this. Commendable and extremely ballsy to come up with something like this in today's India. https://t.co/qol7OF6TaC — Anil Kumar (@anilyzethis) June 4, 2022

Malayalam movies are so realistic and bold. #salute https://t.co/h64VxcM5wz — Dr. Shabana Pathan |شبانہ پٹھان✋ (@DrShaabz) June 5, 2022

This #Prithiviraj Sukumaran film is what should be watched in every state of India. https://t.co/6vOlhW6of3 — aditi#NoToHate (@aditidasnigam) June 5, 2022

Do you guys think that hindi cinema has guts to make movies like this. https://t.co/aa0bGFn2Hn — Yuvraj (@yuvraj2511) June 4, 2022

This movie ,his performance

I so wanted him in the entire movie🥺😭🤩🤩 https://t.co/wkBhnTIOji — Amiyaaaa (@AMIFATHIMA_1993) June 5, 2022

Ballsy enough and here we don't let such films release. https://t.co/xx0OUkBDvY — Sadiaa (@Sadiaa96_) June 5, 2022

Absolutely ballsy move from the directors of this masterpiece of a movie. Imagine exposing politics and politicians in such an open way.



This is the kind of movie India needs. Straight questions and not treating some random politician like your father. https://t.co/Qvqoi51xFe — ZEUS ❄️ (@Shaaarleclair) June 4, 2022

like I said, no one apart from Prithviraj or Malayalam film industry has the courage to touch such topics. A must watch movie. https://t.co/Mbyw2RsQjy — manu (@maaaannuuuuu) June 4, 2022

This movie should be dubbed in many languages. https://t.co/jlOrKdPPTT — Sunil (@kulchandrasunil) June 4, 2022

Hindi audiences may not know Prithviraj that well but he's one of the finest actors in Malayalam cinema, a cinema that at least has a spine compared to Bollywood.



This monologue alone deserves him an award. Highly recommend checking out the movie as well, its on Netflix rn. https://t.co/d4hqN906YM — Murtaza | مرتضٰی (@101Murtaza) June 4, 2022

All the nice face of Indian racists, casteist politicians & their supporters are torn apart by the truth in this scene! #JanaGanaMana 👌🏽 https://t.co/zWqf66TUK5 — A r u n 🦖 (@arund63) June 4, 2022

Jana Gana Mana is phenomenally powerful 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LJrWqQdiZc — Chaitanya. (@illusionistChay) June 6, 2022

Guys, JANA GANA MANA is awesome...if you have time go watch... Worth🔥 pic.twitter.com/JLLvsPiCZw — Shan☯ (@SakthiV45) June 2, 2022

Jana Gana Mana is streaming on Netflix as we speak. So turn the subtitles on and give it a go. You will not be disappointed.