We love obsessing over Bollywood celebrities and their personal lives and there's no denying that. But, have you ever wondered what your favourite stars are obsessed with?

1. Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan is obsessed with handcrafted sarees and apparently, she has a collection of more than 800 sarees in her wardrobe. Wow! I wish I could steal a few sarees from her collection.

2. Shah Rukh Khan

We all know SRK is into playing video games but, did you know that he has an entire floor in his bungalow dedicated to only video games? Well, now you do. Sometimes, he even takes his video games along with him to the sets.

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan loves buying shoes from all major brands. Apparently, she has more than 100 pairs of shoes in her collection. Living life like a true diva!

4. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Just like Kareena, Priyanka is a fashion icon who is crazy in love with footwear. She has over 80 pairs of shoes.

5. Bipasha Basu

Bipasha is obsessed with watches and she has a whole bunch of designer watches in her collection.

6. John Abraham

John Abraham's love for super bikes is not a mystery anymore. Apparently, he owns more than 14 super bikes and he enjoys taking them out for a spin every now and then.

7. Ranveer Singh

During an interview, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer's wife stated that he's obsessed with deodorant, sanitizers, and cologne. Apparently, he uses half a bottle of deo and sanitizer before and after every shot.

8. Shahid Kapoor

Well, Shahid is obsessed with white sneakers. Apparently, he has a whole separate wardrobe just for white sneakers. Woah!

9. Salman Khan

Many may not know this but, Salman is quite fond of perfumes and herbal soaps and he loves collecting them. Reportedly, he has a huge collection of handmade, designer soaps and he loves taking them along where ever he goes.

10. Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn is obsessed with luxury cars and has about 6 of them including a Rolls Royce Cullinan. A man with classy taste!

Surprised much?