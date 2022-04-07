Every child has an imaginary friend, who plays and listens to them. However, things can turn really scary when they abruptly mention something extremely creepy about their imaginary friends.

Lilah Sturges, a comedy and fantasy writer, took to her social media account and shared the scariest thing her daughter said to her at the age of 4.

She calmly insisted that she had once been married to a man named Brad Huffington. When we asked what had happened to him, she replied with a note of sadness, “He was lost at sea.”

After her tweet, people started sharing the most spine-chilling things that a child ever said to them. And, we have compiled some of those tweets for you. Read on.

1.

We took my nephew (5 at the time) to the beach for a picnic. He immediately walked to the edge of the lake and just stared at it for a good half hour. We got lunch ready and told him to come eat and this little fucker slowly turns to us and goes “the lake wants a sacrifice”. — Dizzy (@13silverroses) April 6, 2022

Oh and last year when I broke my leg he came to visit me and stay the night and at like 10 pm he walks in my room with a fucking chef knife and looks at me (watching TV) and goes “Oh. You’re awake. I’ll come back later.” He never did but I didn’t sleep that night. — Dizzy (@13silverroses) April 6, 2022

2.

My bestie died suddenly when I was 28. It was a complete shock and I'm still shook... about 6 years ago my then 3 year old asked me a lot of questions about what I did before he was born. Middle of answering he says "Yeah, I remember. We were best friends weren't we?" — The Tao of the Pandalorian (@KowMark) April 6, 2022

3.

Kid: Seven years.

Me: I thought you were four.

Kid: Seven years until they bury you. — Daniel O'Brien 🌻 (@OdiEtAmo_PRNqd) April 6, 2022

4.

At age five my son drew a portrait of our family of four with two tiny upside down people.



A year later I gave birth to twins. pic.twitter.com/w93Lg3NCHJ — Rebecca Woolf (@GirlsGoneChild) April 6, 2022

5.

until my son was about 3, he used to casually refer to "the last time I was alive" and things he used to do or people he knew. once he said "i died in a fire...ugh, i did not like that." eventually this stopped lol — Jessica Blankenship (@blanketboat) April 6, 2022

6.

My 3yo would sit and stare at the same corner of the ceiling and say he was looking at the Hahas. Responding to questions, he said Hahas were all black, had no eyes, no face, but a big mouth, and sometimes they hang on the staircase too, and then we stopped asking questions. — Word Salad with Cheez (@WordSaladWCheez) April 6, 2022

7.

My older son was convinced he was once “Bern Smith” with a twin brother named “Burt Smith” who lived in Idaho (name/place changed).



I found an obituary for a Bernard (Bern) Smith, survived by his twin brother Burt, from Idaho, who died the day after my son was born. — Rob King (@TheKingAdRob) April 6, 2022

8.

My daughter (3) pointed at my boobs one afternoon and said “those are for milk.” I said they used to be when she was a baby but not anymore, and she said “no, they are again.” And then two days later found out I was pregnant. — Breeana Flannery (@BreeanaFlannery) April 6, 2022

9.

I died 10 years ago when my heart stopped. I was worked on for about 45 mins and came back on the last attempt with the defib.

5 years ago I'm in a museum in Liverpool when a child of about 2 who had been running about came over to me, looked at me and quietly said, "You dead". — Neil Pritchard (@RedVRover) April 6, 2022

10.

My Street Neigbour Died During Child Birth, Few Days After, I Visited The Family With My 3 Years Old Niece. Heard Her Voice At The Backyard Talking “Why Are You Here”?, “I Thought You Dead”? When I Called Her & Asked Who She Talking To, “Aunty Rose Came To Carry Baby Sister” — ✨Mkpenimke Ekanem (@MkpenimkeEkanem) April 7, 2022

11.

My daughter, at 4, was looking out the window and asked "where are all those people walking to". I turned to look and she was pointing to an empty cemetary. — Beagle, PhD (@beaglephd) April 6, 2022

12.

When I was around 14, and in the kitchen with my mom and sister. My younger sister said she was going to go to the local park with her friends. A moment later she and my mom were staring at me with looks of horror. I asked why, and they told me I had just said... (1/2) — Tacitus Kilgore (@TacitusKilg0re) April 6, 2022

(2/2) "Don't go to the park, it isn't safe today". They were scared because I had no idea I had said anything. She stayed home. The next day, the local news reported a horrible crime followed by an arrest at the very same park and around the same time. I have no explanation. — Tacitus Kilgore (@TacitusKilg0re) April 6, 2022

13.

My friend was killed during an armed robbery by a bullet meant for me. As a toddler, my daughter one night touched my cheek and said the man with the arm stickers (he had full sleeve tattoos) who sits on the moon was so proud of me 🥺😭😳 — Rhonwyn Newson (@NewRhon) April 7, 2022

14.

My young son 3 or 4 was also watching the movie Zulu with me. I thought the fights were action packed so I asked him his thoughts. He said “the British cause problems wherever they went in the world”. — Rktmn76 (@rktmn761) April 6, 2022

15.

My daughter would stand up in her crib and wave and say “hi see saw!” on a regular basis. One day she saw an old photo of my recently passed grandfather as a young man. She got really excited and yelled “SEE SAW!!”

His name was Cecil. — Jessica Lyons (@jessglyons) April 6, 2022

16.

My daughter, at 4, called me into her room at 1 AM and told me she couldn't sleep because she was worried about the boy in the corner. She pointed to the corner and said, "Look at his eyes, Mommy. I think he's really sick. Can you hear his mother crying?" 👀 — Meredith Broome, MSC (@Murbrum) April 6, 2022

17.

The other day my seven-year-old daughter said to my son and I as we were driving, "It's really sad that we're all going to die in this car." — Get confident, stupid. (@gwar37) April 6, 2022

18.

When my son was around 4 or 5 he said “Do you remember back when I was big and you were little and we used to eat lunch by the river?”



He’s named after my grandfather who used to take me to the river for picnics. — Renée Stewart (@reneestewart_13) April 6, 2022

19.

When our son was about five, he came downstairs one morning in full sailor’s regalia, with a duffel slung over his shoulder. “I mays be gone awhile,” he said. “Take care of me wife.”



We had no idea what he meant, and we haven’t seen him since.



His name was Brad Huffington. — Victor Wishna 🇺🇸 (@vwishna) April 6, 2022

20.

I was putting my (then) 3 or 4 year old daughter to bed one night when she gently cupped my face in he little beautiful hands, her big brown doe eye’s lovingly looking into mine and said:



‘Mommy, I would never strangle you.’



😧 — LivenTheBertaLife (@ThisisMyLife960) April 6, 2022

21.

When my sister was 2, my mom heard her crying in another room. She went to see why she was upset and saw her holding a toy phone to her ear. When asked, my sister said she was crying bc she was “telling daddy goodbye.” She was inconsolable. He died by suicide 2 days later. — Melia Pomene (@MeliaPomene) April 7, 2022

22.

my 3 year old niece had been asking who the man was in the corner of the room we were sleeping in. Previous owner had sold the house because her husband had died. Still scares the crap out of me and my sister. — Sarah (@kokeshimum) April 7, 2022

23.

Me and my friend we’re getting ready for a Halloween dance at our school and had fake blood on and my brother (3 at the time) told us we looked like “Tommy.” We asked who Tommy was and where he lived and he said “the guy in there” and pointed straight into my mirror — 🧚🏼‍♀️Lexie🧚🏼‍♀️ (@lexieelleart) April 7, 2022

24.

When I was 14 & babysitting my 3yo nephew, I was in the next room when I heard him say "Why? I don't want to".



I went in & asked who he was talking to. "Elizabeth"(he didn't know anyone by that name).



"Well, where is she?" I asked.



"Behind you" he said. "On the ceiling", — ♀️Jennifer Gingrich (@fem_mb) April 6, 2022

You can check all the responses here.

Don't forget to check under the bed before going to sleep tonight, folks!