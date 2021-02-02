Finished binge-watching Lupin in a day? We've made a list of other crime series that will have you hooked right from the first episode.
1. The Bureau (Le Bureau des Légendes)
This French show is based upon real accounts by former spies and undercover agents, and retells tales based on the daily life and missions of agents within France's Directorate-General for External Security.
2. Money Heist
One of the best heist shows to have ever been made, does this Netflix series even need an introduction? If you haven't watched it yet, now is your chance.
3. Sherlock
Lupin's charm reminded us of Sherlock when he solves crimes with panache. They may be on different sides of law, but Benedict Cumberbatch is just as stylish on-screen.
4. Killing Eve
Another show that had us undoubtedly siding with the 'bad guy'. But we can't help it, Villanelle will always be our favourite killer.
5. Criminal
This 2019 Spanish police procedural anthology series follows interrogations set in France, Spain, Germany and the UK. There is UK version of this show, but we recommend the Spanish original series.
6. When They See Us
7. White Collar
A charming con artist, is finally caught by his nemesis, an FBI agent and begins assisting FBI in order to solve crimes.
8. Big Little Lies
Based on a novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, this show tells the story of three wealthy women in a small town whose lives are turned upside down when a murder takes place.
How many of these have you watched?