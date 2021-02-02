Finished binge-watching Lupin in a day? We've made a list of other crime series that will have you hooked right from the first episode.

1. The Bureau (Le Bureau des Légendes)

This French show is based upon real accounts by former spies and undercover agents, and retells tales based on the daily life and missions of agents within France's Directorate-General for External Security.





Watch it here.

2. Money Heist

One of the best heist shows to have ever been made, does this Netflix series even need an introduction? If you haven't watched it yet, now is your chance.





Watch it here.

3. Sherlock

Lupin's charm reminded us of Sherlock when he solves crimes with panache. They may be on different sides of law, but Benedict Cumberbatch is just as stylish on-screen.





Watch it here.



4. Killing Eve

Another show that had us undoubtedly siding with the 'bad guy'. But we can't help it, Villanelle will always be our favourite killer.





Watch it here.



5. Criminal

This 2019 Spanish police procedural anthology series follows interrogations set in France, Spain, Germany and the UK. There is UK version of this show, but we recommend the Spanish original series.





Watch it here.



6. When They See Us

This reimagining of true story that takes place in 1989, and follows five young black men who are wrongfully accused of a heinous rape and assault in New York.





Watch it here.

7. White Collar

A charming con artist, is finally caught by his nemesis, an FBI agent and begins assisting FBI in order to solve crimes.





Watch it here.

8. Big Little Lies

Based on a novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, this show tells the story of three wealthy women in a small town whose lives are turned upside down when a murder takes place.





Watch it here.

How many of these have you watched?