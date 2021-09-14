Back in the day, if you had a dumb thought, you would mostly keep it to yourself, even if you were rich and famous. Someone would probably publish it in a bi-weekly magazine and nobody would give two shits about it. Then came social media. Now, every once in a while, there will be a celebrity who will inevitably say something or do something that just screams 'cringe'.

1. When Kareena Kapoor Khan introduced herself as KKK. Those initials have been on her bags as well.

2. If KKK wasn't enough, Kareena Kapoor Khan took it a step further with a post on the killing of Black people in the US with a quote by Dr Martin Luther King Jr and the hashtag, ALL LIVES MATTER!

3. Govinda once said he would flirt with his heroines so that they would feel comfortable during intimate scenes.

4. Vivek Oberoi was once of the opinion that his portrayal of Kaal in Krrish 3 was being compared to Heath Ledger as the Joker in The Dark Knight.

5. Once Tiger Shroff was asked about his opinion on the objectification of actresses. This was his response.

Alia Bhat ko faaltu badnaam kar rakha hai. pic.twitter.com/Bn4LKSSdJW — Garima (@j_garima_j) September 1, 2021

6. That one time when Bipasha Basu thought Adolf Hitler started the Olympic Games.

7. When Gal Gadot and company sang that god awful rendition of Imagine at the beginning of the pandemic like we were all in the same boat.

Gal Gadot leads a star-studded cast in song as they put their very own spin on John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’



(via @GalGadot | IGTV) pic.twitter.com/3R0A0mfMgP — Fandom (@getFANDOM) March 19, 2020

8. When James Corden dressed up as a rat and stopped traffic to do pelvic thrusts on people's faces.

“james corden in a rat suit and pitchy camila cabello can’t hurt you.”



james corden in a rat suit and pitchy camila cabello: pic.twitter.com/45YsXrayTw — fico | top 1% of loona listeners (@puertofico) August 28, 2021

9. Actress Natalie Portman wore a Dior dress with the names of women directors who were snubbed at the Oscars 2020, despite being a producer and never having employed a woman director in her own films.

10. India's own Priyanka Chopra was recently called out for joining Usher and Julianne Hough to host a reality TV show called The Activist, where activists compete against each other in tasks to get online engagement to raise money for their causes.

Usher, Priyanka Chopra & Julianne Hough Set For ‘The Activist’, CBS Competition Series From Global Citizen https://t.co/4ucT9HXYU2 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 9, 2021

11. Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber went LIVE on Instagram during the height of the pandemic to tell everyone how rich they were and how everyone else was just jealous of them.

How blessed are we to be able to like — a lot of people obviously in this time have a crappy situation. You know, they look at us and obviously, we've worked hard for where we're at, so it's like, you can't feel bad for the things we have.

12. Remember when Saif Ali Khan said that his job was as difficult as frontline workers working at a hospital during the pandemic?

13. Actress Richa Chaddha's film Madam Chief Minister, obviously inspired by the life of Mayawati, saw her holding a broom in the poster with the words 'Untouchable' on it.

Glad to present to you all, my new movie #MadamChiefMinister, a political drama about an 'untouchable' who hustles and makes it big in life! Out in cinemas on 22nd January! Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/7dXDY1KRIX — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 4, 2021

There is a lot more of this out there but these are the major players in the game, the A-listers, so to speak.