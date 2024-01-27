I finally watched Siddharth Anand’s Fighter that has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. I’d say, well, it wasn’t an easy ride. Just like the director’s last few movies, this one was also packed with action, drama and misplaced dialogues.

While some scenes were okay, the dialogues were hyper-nationalistic and cringe. Don’t believe us? Take a look and see for yourself!

ADVERTISEMENT

How are we still writing these dialogues? And how are we still hating on Pakistan? There has to be more to our abilities and morality!