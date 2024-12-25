Ah, Indian reality TV, where logic takes a backseat, and drama becomes prime-time entertainment. We’ve seen things we can’t unsee, questioned our life choices, and yet, we continued watching. Whether it was borderline bizarre concepts, questionable ethics, or shows that just straight-up made us lose brain cells, these gems have kept us entertained while simultaneously making us say, “Are you serious right now?”

If you think the Mika Singh swayamvar is the worst we’ve hit, spoiler alert—it’s not. Here’s a list of the most cringe, controversial, and absurd Indian reality TV shows that wouldn’t stand a chance in today’s time:

1. Maa Exchange

Remember when Indian TV tried to give us its version of Wife Swap? Maa Exchange had moms swap homes to experience a different lifestyle. Naturally, it was a recipe for drama, household clashes, awkward boundaries, and full-blown fights. Before she debuted in Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya F starred on this show alongside her mom, Pooja Bedi. Talk about starting early on reality TV chaos.

2. Pati Patni Aur Woh

Imagine celebrities playing parents to real kids (infants, toddlers, teenagers—you name it) for entertainment. That’s Pati Patni Aur Woh in a nutshell. Rakhi Sawant caring for a baby with her fake swayamvar husband remains iconic for all the wrong reasons. Honestly, if this wasn’t enough reason for contraception awareness, I don’t know what is.

3. Emotional Atyachar

This show gave us the viral “biggini shoot” meme, but its concept? Yikes. Contestants were tricked into situations where their loyalty was tested by undercover crew members, with hidden cameras filming every moment without consent. The result? Broken relationships and privacy tossed out of the window, all for prime-time voyeurism. We’re still wondering how this was ever okay.

4. Superdude

Who needs self-respect when you can learn to impress women from Ashmit Patel? Superdude claimed it would teach men how to be “every woman’s dream.” Spoiler: it was every feminist’s nightmare. The show was filled with cringe tasks where contestants tried to woo women with pickup lines and dramatic gestures. Peak brain rot content.

5. Dadagiri

Get bullied, win cash, yep, that’s the show. Dadagiri was unapologetically marketed as “the meanest show on TV,” and it delivered. Contestants faced insults, humiliation, and pure aggression from hosts. But its most iconic moment? The viral “How can she slap?” fight that lives rent-free in our heads to this day.

6. Raaz Pichhle Janam Ka

Hosted by Ravi Kishan, this show took wild to a whole new level by exploring past-life regression. Celebs like Celina Jaitley saw themselves as soldiers in World War II, and Chunky Panday found betrayal as a ship captain. Were the stories real? Who knows. But blaming your breakup or bad career moves on your past life? 10/10 for creativity.

7. Rakhi Ka Swayamvar

Because why should weddings be private when they can be a reality show instead? Rakhi Sawant’s televised search for a groom in Rakhi Ka Swayamvar was equal parts dramatic and chaotic. Spoiler: she didn’t actually get married, but the show delivered peak cringe entertainment and gave us more drama than the average saas-bahu serial.

While they might not fly in today’s world, they sure make for a hilarious trip down memory lane. What’s your favorite guilty-pleasure cringe show? Let us know!