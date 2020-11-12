Remember awkwardly looking for the remote control as a sexual scene came up on the screen during a seemingly tamed movie? This a collection of those cringy scenes.

1. Salaam Namaste

It was nice movie, till we got to their active sex life that nobody was ready for. Imagine watching this film in the theatre with your parents? A warning would have been good.

2. Hum Tum

This movie's title track was supposed to be romantic but then it got way too sexual under the rain and we wanted to crawl into our blankets and hide.

3. Neal 'n' Nikki

Where do we even start? Why did we even think watching this film with our families was a good idea?

4. Jab We Met

This movie is honestly one of the best we watched growing up. But that 3 second hug that Geet and Aditya shared after her phone call with Anshuman was brimming with sexual tension and we all felt it.

5. Dhoom

The first scene of this film was the Shikdum song that had Abhishek Bachchan and Rimi Sen running around the room and trying to make babies. BRB, bleaching my eyes.

6. Mohra

Tip Tip Barsa Paani has gone down in history as one of the most sexual songs in Bollywood. And it was hella awkward.

7. Mr. India

Speaking of sexual rain dance songs, how could we forget Kate Nahin Kat Te? Who puts a song like this in a children's movie. We wanted to Mr. India out of the room.

8. Murder

Couldn't even listen to Bheegey Hont on the radio without immediately changing the channel.

9. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Every kid was singing Where's The Party Tonight till it slowly progressed to Rani and SRK's love making scene and made us cringe.

10. Fanaa

Another addition to Bollywood's sexually fuelled rain songs, Dekho Na definitely made us look away from the screen.

11. Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi

Rekha and Akshay Kumar in this movie were extremely difficult to watch together. There was absolutely no chemistry and the song, In The Night No Control had us wishing cable TV had a fast-forward option. If you haven't seen this song yet, do yourself a favour and don't - it will scar you.

12. Kya Kehna

A movie about teen pregnancy that was always on TV and we all ended up watching it once while having dinner. The memories.

13. Prem Aggan

The haseen dard conversation is now a meme but back then it was our biggest nightmare.

14. Bunty Aur Babli

Let me jog your memory, remember Chup Chup Ke? Yup, now that image is engraved in your brain once again.

15. Hey Ram

We began watching this film for the historical significance and instead came face to face with Rani and Kamal Hassan doing the nasty.

16. Mehndi

The awkward first night scene disguised as a song did not fool anyone.

17. Aitraaz

Priyanka Chopra seducing Akshay Kumar for an entire song while rolling on the floor had every kid in the room super confused.

18. Sabse Bada Khiladi

In certain situations the song doesn't distract you and you notice how sexually charged some scenes are. Bharo Maang Meri Bharo is just one of those super awkward examples.

19. Thoda Pyar Thoda Magic

Lazy Lamhe! There, I said it. It was sexual and absolutely unnecessary. We were there to watch a children's movie about magic.

How many of these do you remember?