Bigg Boss OTT has already given its viewers enough masala, to talk about, which shouldn't come as a surprise, given that that's literally the concept of the show. Here, we look at some of the cringiest moments of the show so far.

1. Rakhi Sawant telling Bigg Boss, "Main aapki pehli patni hoon" as she was angry about the fact that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were invited to the show.

2. Rakhi Sawant saying that she will give male contestants' clothes to monkeys as they look much better shirtless.

3. Nishant discussing his "stomach issues" on TV while fighting over food.

4. The whole concept of "Boss Man" and "Boss Woman" is cringy, to be honest. It's hard to take it seriously but seriousness might be a big expectation, even unfair in the given context, I am aware.

5. The 'heart' task, where they took the metaphor way too literally.

6. When Urfi Javed said she will kill everyone and shave off Zeeshan's head after getting eliminated.

7. When Akshara Singh told Nishant Bhat, "I am from Bihar, UP, you think me to be nachaniya?". Ugh!

These are just a few moments, obviously, if you watch the show, we are sure you will find many others.