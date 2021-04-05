Unless you have been living under a rock, you would know who Dua Lipa is. After starting out as a teen recording YouTube covers, she is a proud owner of three BRIT awards and three Grammys. She is undoubtedly taking over the world with her endless stream of pop hits.

However, today we will be talking about a crucial detail about her and that’s her dad, Dukagjin Lipa. Originally from Kosovo, he is a rock musician himself. Here are some drool-worthy pictures of Mr. Lipa for y’all! *WINK*

So, yes, inform the world — we have a new dad crush:

Fun times and tan lines:

Umm WHAT?

Nothing less than a rockstar:

Just . Look. At. Him.

Calling a doctor cuz I can't feel my heartbeat:

We'd surely love a ride:

Just look at oh-so-young Mr. Lipa:

ONCE MOREEEE:

WHAT IS THIS SORCERY?

BRB, DYING:

Look at that natural smoldering gaze:

We aren't melting, we are evaporating because of these STEAMY pictures!