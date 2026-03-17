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In just weeks leading up to the start of IPL 2026, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are embroiled in a legal dispute few could anticipate. Yeah, we’re all for lafda in between the IPL match, but this time it came too early!

This dispute centres around CSK’s recent unveiling of their IPL 2026 jersey using a promotional video that has resulted in Sun TV Network filing a copyright infringement lawsuit against CSK in the Madras High Court.

Rajnikanth Sir, aisa kya karte ho..

Thus, prior to the start of IPL 2026, even before the first ball is bowled, the five-time champions already have some court-related matters to deal with.

And if that isn’t what the IPL kalesh is all about, then what is, you know?

What Led To The Lawsuit

Earlier this month, CSK released their jersey reveal video on social media including Instagram, X, YouTube and Facebook.

The promo itself included visually provoking clips of players, iconic CSK moments and clips of CSK legend MS Dhoni arriving at team camp.

Thala was no more 7, he was a legit 10 in the video.

Essentially, it was the type of video created to excite fans about CSK’s upcoming season. And boy were we!

However, according to Sun TV Network, the video not only contained visual content but included audio content as well.

And wait a min…..who are you?

So, the Sun TV Network claims that the promotional video contained audio that belonged to them from copyrighted film clips, background music, and dialogue associated with Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth.

Specifically, the lawsuit mentions the inclusion of audio elements from the following films: Jailer and Coolie.

All of the above films have had music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and the music from both of these film soundtracks has been widely popular in South India. It’s no less than a flex there, ngl.

This is reportedly where CSK went from promotional to litigation territory. Sun TV Network requested the Madras High Court to enforce its copyright and protect its interests by preventing CSK from using any of its copyrighted movie audio in their promotional materials. According to Sun, all the movie audio clips from the CSK video were used intentionally as follows:

1. To capture viewer attention,

2. To create a deeper emotional connection with fans, and

3. To enhance the promotional impact of the video.

So therefore, Sun Network is arguing that the use of movie audio in the CSK video was so successful in increasing the “engagement” and “appeal” of the video that it could also increase future merchandise sales such as the ₹ 2,399 IPL 2026 CSK jersey or other team merchandise.

Woh toh CSK paglus waise hi le lete. Xd.

Sun is asking the Court to:

1. Prohibit CSK from using any copying materials in future promotions

2. Require CSK to provide details of any sales attributable to the promotional video; and

3. Require that any future use of Sun’s copyrighted materials must be licensed.

Although the promotional video was originally released to generate excitement, it has now become a serious dispute over Sun’s intellectual property rights.

SIGH!

In response to this controversy, the original promotional video was removed from social media soon after the issue was raised. A modified version of the video that did not include any of the disputed audio clips was subsequently released again. In early March, Sun TV Network reached out to a franchise via email regarding the use of an audio track. The franchise later removed this music from on-site promotion.

Cricket, film and fan culture are three of the biggest entities that intertwine with one another in the IPL. When looking at this case, it shows how close the two entities come together in relation to the creativity of the marketer and the violation of copyright.

Most Unusual Times When IPL Teams Found Themselves in Unintentional Legal Trouble

Although the current issue surrounding CSK is getting most attention at this moment, it is not the first time a team has unexpectedly found themselves involved in a legal dispute during IPL.

Over the years, multiple teams have found themselves involved in legal disputes (lafdaaa) regarding names, mascots, celebrities, or the use of any licensing entity associated with IPL.

The following examples are the ones that were a little unexpected and a lot bizarre.

1. Trademark Disputes Related to the Robotic Dog “Champak”

One of the most unusual legal cases involving IPL involves the use of a robotic dog, named “Champak” for entertainment during the IPL cricket season (this dog was offered between overs and/or during breaks in play).

Now we love a woofy adorable creature on the ground, but…

The legal disputes were initiated when a legal complaint was filed by the publisher of the famous children’s magazine Champak, Delhi Press Patra Prakashan. The publisher contended that the title “Champak” for the automaton canine would lead to consumer confusion and weaken the brand recognition of the well-established periodical.

The ensuing lawsuit became one of a few unusual trademark disputes in the Indian High Court, leaving the “stadium gimmick” to turn into a lawsuit and litigation matter.

What a weird area to have a lawsuit against a cricket team!

2. Rajasthan Royals’ Mascot, “Moochu Singh”, Draws Legal Attention

The IPL franchise, Rajasthan Royals, had developed a mascot personality known as “Moochu Singh”, who was bedecked with a large moustache and brightly colored Rajasthani costume.

The mascot was created to celebrate the Rajasthan culture of the team and to entertain the fans through humor and personality.

Once the character appeared on merchandise and marketing materials, legal experts began debating the intellectual property rights and ownership of the character and the mascot.

Even though this event did not result in extreme court action, it began discussions on the intellectual property rights of mascots and cartoon characters used by sports franchises once they have been monetized.

It’s true, a cartoon character with a moustache can produce legal conversations in professional cricket! Now if that isn’t CRAZZZYYYY, what is?

3. The Smoking Incident with Shah Rukh Khan at the Stadium

Sometimes the issues don’t even involve the teams but include their owners’ actions. Especially when the owner is a chalta-phirta iconic sensation!

So in 2012, a complaint was made against Shah Rukh Khan, the owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, alleging that he was observed smoking in a stadium, so the public smoking role had been breached by his actions.

A social activist filed a complaint because smoking is not allowed in different public locations and is prohibited in a stadium in India.