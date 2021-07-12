From amazing characters and intriguing storylines to the groovy soundtrack, there are a number of reasons why some movies are remembered through generations.

Today, we bring you a list of such cult classics that will remain in every millennial’s heart forever. So, grab a tub of popcorn right away!

1. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

With picturesque locations and catchy music, this classic movie made a home in our hearts. From driving on mesmerising roads and swimming amidst the creatures of the crystal-clear sea to enjoying the biggest food fight in the world, each scene from this movie made us want to travel with our best friends and have the best time of our lives.

2. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Part humorous and part eye-opening, this movie gives a big nudge to everyone in our society for accepting people just the way they are. The movie revolves around a gay couple, who face countless difficulties as they battle opposition from society.

3. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

With the perfect dose of love, friendship and dreams, this movie is an honest portrayal of life. From snow-capped mountains in Manali and opulent palaces in Udaipur to pretty markets in Paris, this movie gave us some major travel goals.

4. Wake Up Sid

This coming-of-age drama showcased how an unambitious brat, freeloading off his wealthy parents, transits from a clueless young boy to a determined man and fall hopelessly in love with his new friend.



5. Queen

Equal parts motivational and relatable, this movie throws a ray of sunshine on the fact that one doesn't necessarily need a partner to live a happy life. First of its kind in Bollywood, this movie was a modern feminist tale in which the protagonist discovers her own identity after being dumped by her fiancee.



6. Masaan

Revolving around the casteist society and lives of two people belonging to different backgrounds, it is one of the finest films ever made by tinsel town. Crafted with so many emotions, this movie will make you smile and break your heart all at once.

7. Jab We Met

With the fine combination of comedy and romance, this movie is definitely our all-time favourite. With Kareena Kapoor Khan’s antics and Shahid Kapoor’s politeness, this movie instantly soared high at the box office.

8. Rehnaa Hain Terre Dil Mein

Let's be honest, we all were awestruck when we saw R Madhavan as Maddy in this movie. From his on-point comedy timing to the most romantic songs ever, this movie swept us off our feet instantly.

9. Rockstar

One of Imtiaz Ali’s finest pieces, this movie is a twisted tale of unfathomable love. This classic movie captures the essence of how music draws a man into the realm of the divine.

10. Udaan

This coming-of-age movie revolves around a teen who deals with his abusive and alcoholic father to become a writer.

11. Dil Chahta Hai

Needless to say, this movie has set some serious friendship and travel goals for the entire generation. This cult initiated the idea of road tripping and chilling at Goa beaches with our friends. Needless to say, Goa became an iconic holiday destination for all millennials, after this movie.

12. Rang De Basanti

With a heartfelt script and phenomenal soundtrack, this movie ignited a spark in everyone to fight for what they truly believe in. With a strong social message, the movie clearly depicted the political state of the nation.

13. Gangs Of Wasseypur

Equal parts dark and humorous, this gripping saga sprawls across the coal mining mafia in Bihar. With spectacular acting and intense direction, this movie is a must-watch for every movie buff out there.



14. Dil Dhadakne Do

Although based on the high-class society, the movie portrayed the complications and stereotypes of a typical Indian family. Shot on a cruise ship, the movie had stunning backdrops of Turkey, Spain and Tunisia that made us want to sail far away from our monotonous lives.

15. Swades

If this movie didn't give you goosebumps, we don't know what could. The movie revolves around the social issues of our society that act as hurdles in between the development of our country. The movie constantly reminds us of our roots and sense of belongingness to our nation.

16. Rock On

Didn’t we all make plans with our friends to achieve something big? Similarly, this movie revolves around a group of four musician friends who keep their grudges apart and reignite their dreams.

17. Socha Na Tha

With an impressive take on the arranged marriage, this is a simple yet relatable movie. Even after 16 years of its release, this movie has a special place in our hearts.

18. 3 Idiots

Inspired by Chetan Bhagat's Five Point Someone novel, this movie takes us back to our college days. Depicting the strong bond of friendship between three friends, this movie also showcased the pressure of studies and parental expectations.

19. Dear Zindagi

Starring Shahrukh Khan and Alia Bhatt, this movie throws a spotlight on mental health. The movie focuses on a millennial who is constantly trying to juggle her relationships, career and family.

20. English Vinglish

Throwing a spotlight on Indian housewives, a section widely ignored and misrepresented, this movie revolves around the transformation of a middle-class housewife , who speaks only Hindi into a confident entrepreneur over the length of a four-week crash course in English.

21. Taare Zameen Par

With an extraordinary message of every child being special, the movie highlights the ground reality of dyslexic children. With heart-touching music and lyrics, this movie truly made us weep like a baby.

22. Chak De India

A story of hope, unity and courage, this movie throws light on India's much overlooked national sport- Hockey. With goosebumps-worthy music and intense acting, this is one of the finest sports-based movies ever made.

23. A Wednesday

With Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah as main leads, this cult keeps you glued to the screen. Showcasing the illegal path that a common man have to choose for fighting against the defunct system, this movie is truly a masterpiece.

24. Hera Pheri

With a heavy dose of clever wit and slapstick comedy flawlessly delivered by the evergreen trio- Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suneil Shetty, this hilarious movie will make you laugh until your stomach aches.

25. Omkara

An adaptation of Shakespeare’s Othello, this crime drama is embellished with magnificent performances. With peppy music and terrific actors, this movie is pure gold.

Here, now you are sorted for an oh-so-perfect weekend binge!

