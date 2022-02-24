Being a parent to a newborn comes with lots of responsibility and changes. Both mother and father have to step in together to take care of the child.

While we heard of maternity leaves for women, there has been a recent trend where men are opting for paternity leaves too. I think it's a great step to move towards equal parenting and offer emotional and mental support to the mother.

Let's take a look at dads who have decided to equally step in the role of parenting and have taken paternity leave.

1. Parag Agrawal

The newly appointed CEO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal, decided to take paternity leave for 3 months to welcome his second child. Laura Yagerman, the head of corporate communications at Twitter, said:

At Twitter, we encourage and fully support employees taking parental leave in whatever way works best for each person. It’s a personal decision, and we created a parental leave program (supporting up to 20 weeks of flexible leave) that is customizable for that reason.

2. Virat Kohli



Former Captain Virat Kohli took paternity leave after the 1st Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval to be there for his family. The decision received both criticism and praise. Here's what Virat had to say about it:

As committed as you are to play for your country, this is a very special moment in life that you want to be there for at any cost.

3. Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan has taken paternity leave each time he became a father. In an old interview, Saif also spoke about the privilege of being a father and said:

Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home? If you don’t see your children growing up, you’re making a mistake. And I can take time off from work—it’s a privileged position.

4. Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor has two adorable daughters, Misha and Zain Kapoor. Talking about the advantage of being self-employed, Shahid added:

During Misha’s birth [in 2016], I took a couple of months off. This time too, I was negotiating to take a month-long break, but things didn’t work out. I will get only a week off from work. It is too short a duration, but such are the circumstances. I am self-employed, so I think I have more freedom [to take leaves as per my convenience]. If I don’t want to work for a certain period, I can do that. Having said that, life is all about finding the right balance.

5. Kunal Khemu

Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan welcomed their adorable daughter, Inaaya Naumi Khemu in 2017. The actor took paternity leave and stayed with his wife.

I will be caught up with the promotions of the film, but I do believe that a short leave is necessary, or else I will be in trouble later. I really look forward to spending a significant amount of time with the baby. I have decided to take time out even though we are going to have a rigorous schedule during the promotions of the film.

6. Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi also took paternity leave for a month to stay with his wife Priyanka. He was overwhelmed when he became a father and said:

I want to be there (in Bengaluru) with Priyanka when our child arrives. I have read, I don’t know how many books, been to all the doctor’s appointments with Priyanka, have been busy doing up the nursery. I just can’t wait to be a dad and hold our bundle of joy.

7. Karan Johar

Karan Johar welcomed two twins, Roohi and Yash, through surrogacy. He was on paternity leave for two months to take care of newborn twins. Being a single father, Karan talked about how his life changed:

My life has changed since Roohi and Yash arrived. At 44, this is my biggest blockbuster. I still haven’t realised the enormity of what’s happened. They’re only two months old. And all they do is eat, sleep, burp, wail, and poop. Kabhi Khushi, Kabhi gham! While I stare at them in wonder. But I can’t get over the fact that they are mine. It’s like a powerful switch has suddenly come on in my life, filling the emptiness in my personal space with new energy. I get teary-eyed just looking at them. It’s surreal to think of them as my daughter and son. It’s daunting even, but in a gorgeous way, when I wake up suddenly at night to remember that I have life breathing in the next room that I’m totally accountable for.

8. Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took two months of paternity leave when his wife was pregnant. The couple has two beautiful children, Max and August.

I’m going to take advantage of Facebook’s option to take leave in parts. At Facebook, we offer four months of maternity and paternity leave because studies show that when working parents take time to be with their newborns, it’s good for the entire family. And I’m pretty sure the office will still be standing when I get back.

