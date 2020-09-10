Actress Dame Diana Rigg, best known for her portrayal of for playing Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones and Mrs Bond in On Her Majesty's Secret Service has passed aged 82.

Speaking to BBC, her agent confirmed the news of her demise.

She died peacefully early this morning. She was at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

As soon as the report of her passing hit the news, condolences and farewells started pouring in on social media.

A very sad farewell to #DianaRigg, the absolute epitome of style. Classy to the last inch and delightfully funny with it. pic.twitter.com/xHjfeo7q4O — RedScharlach (@redfacts) September 10, 2020

Oh please NO! Not #DianaRigg Absolute icon and childhood hero. 2020 you suck. 💔 pic.twitter.com/UqIT0fDMXq — Muriel Gray (@ArtyBagger) September 10, 2020

Oh ffs 2020!

🖤 RIP Dame #DianaRigg , a true acting legend and forever the best Olenna #GameOfThrones fans could have asked for pic.twitter.com/Xh4fvbvkAz — Socially Distancing Wolf B*tch (@Arya_No1) September 10, 2020

So sorry to hear of the passing of #DianaRigg. I always thought she was wonderful. Classy but relatable. A lovely twinkle to her work. Condolences and love to her family and friends. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/p36wqDABMw — Isobel Middleton (@barnaclebelle) September 10, 2020

Sad news about the death of Dame Diana Rigg, one of our great actresses whose talent bridged film, television and theatre. The best Bond girl. The ultimate Avenger. Thank you Mrs Peel, you were needed #DianaRigg pic.twitter.com/W4o4UBbzYu — JONATHAN SOTHCOTT (@sothcott) September 10, 2020

#DianaRigg, you gave performances to remember across generations. The absolute coolest dame to ever walk this Earth. Your undeniable presence is already missed. RIP. pic.twitter.com/kPnIgmfJPM — Jennifer (@Draven1683) September 10, 2020

#DianaRigg



She was Mrs Peel. She was Tracy Bond. But most importantly she was the Queen of Shade, Olenna Tyrell. RIP. pic.twitter.com/PTE8DKsTqp — Flickums (@flickums5) September 10, 2020

Altough Rigg's career spans decades, her younger fans mosty remember her as the sassy Lady Olenna Tyrell on HBO's Game of Thrones.