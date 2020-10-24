Meera Nair's A Suitable Boy, which is now available on Netflix, is about a girl and her three suitors as the name of the show suggests.

That of course is the core plot. There is much to unpack in the story ably adapted by Andrew Davies - a task made easy by the long list of talented actors Mira got on board.

Among these are Tabu, Ishan Khattar, Vijay Varma, Rasika Dugal and relatively newer faces likes Tanya Maniktala and Danesh Rizvi.

This piece is about Danesh.

He plays the part of Kabir Durrani, one of the love interests of Lata (played by Tanya Maniktala). If you have watched the show, you know that Kabir plays cricket and is not interested in math.

Right from the first scene, he lights up the screen with his genuine smile and affection for Lata, and you find yourself rooting for them.

I don't know who needs to hear this but ohmygod Kabir Durrani 🥺🥺🥺 — Picture abhi baaki hai dosto (@pappuchaaru) October 23, 2020

Kabir looks like a simple guy. He wears loosely-fitted shirts and trousers, speaks softly, and combs his hair in a very tidy manner.

There are scenes where he can be seen walking with Lata holding his cycle and oh God, your heart just melts looking at them like that.

Unfortunately, though, their love story comes to an end because of religious differences, Kabir stays in your heart.

I'm sorry, why don't I have guys like Kabir Durrani in my college huh — Aashirwa Baburaj (@AashirwaBaburaj) October 23, 2020

men w thick eyebrows and a cut on them hits you different 🤤 kabir durrani is living rent free in my brain pic.twitter.com/1XYRb8hxKS — 🍓 (@blackomet22) October 24, 2020

thinking about Kabir Durrani's face — anushapleasereadmore (@_____anusha) October 18, 2020

To make such a big impact, credit must be given to Danesh, who has a rare honesty about his performance and is so beautiful, you find yourself looking for him on the screen.

(Beautiful is the word I am going for, yes, because look at him).

In just a day, Danesh has become our newest crush, and here's what you'd want to know about him.

Danesh was born in Mumbai and has a bachelor's degree in advertising. He has studied acting in Vidur Acting Institute (Mumbai) as well as done a Professional Program in Acting for the Camera from University of California, Los Angeles' School of Theater, Film and Television.

A Suitable Boy is his big break, which is applause-worthy because unlike the rest of the cast, he is comparatively new to the business and has his name associated with only two other movies: B.K.S. Iyengar: Uniting Through Yoga (a documentary) and Natural.

In a bid to know more about him, we landed on his Instagram page. He has a humble following of 5k and it is safe to assume that he isn't too active on the platform.

That might change in the coming days as love for his character pours in. Till then, here's a bit of his interview given to FilmiBeat.

This is my first big project, and has been a great learning process for me. My character Kabir is a sports star at his university as well as being one of Lata's suitors and his passionate, impulsive approach to love and life is something I am thoroughly enjoying playing.

Well, we thoroughly enjoyed watching you Danesh. Film industry, please consider this to be a demand - we want to see more of him.