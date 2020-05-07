When the lockdown gets too hard, we return to the happy memories from our childhood.

And that's exactly what the wonderful team of our favourite childhood series, Harry Potter has decided to do with the Harry Potter At Home project. The Wizarding World Digital and Rowling's agency have joined hands to bring joy to people around the world in this hour of need.

Some very lovely people have done a wonderful thing. #HarryPotterAtHome https://t.co/fnstkYdPnj — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 5, 2020

Stars like Daniel Radcliffe, Stephen Fry, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Eddie Redmayne, Claudia Kim and Noma Dumezweni have decided to read the first Harry Potter book, 'The Sorcerer’s Stone' for those who are stuck at home.

Daniel Radcliffe, the boy who lived, has dedicated his voice to the first chapter of the book and we seem like we're off to a great start. All the 17 chapters of the book will be read by 'familiar faces' and we can't wait to revisit our favourite series with our favourite actors, who also happen to be die-hard Potterheads!

Experience the first Harry Potter book like never before, Daniel Radcliffe (yes, really, Daniel Radcliffe!) joins #HarryPotterAtHome to read Chapter One: ‘The Boy Who Lived’. Settle in and watch the first chapter here:https://t.co/w9K77akbou pic.twitter.com/VxTKpVgZY5 — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) May 6, 2020

The videos of stars reading chapters from the book will be shared on the website and an audio-only version will be made available for free on Spotify and Spotify Kids.

Never in our wildest dreams did we imagine Daniel Radcliffe reading us the first chapter of the series that changed all our lives. And we are so grateful for this surprise during quarantine.



