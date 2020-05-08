While we understand that staying at home is the need of the hour, it certainly hasn't been easy. To ease our lockdown blues, Wizarding World got several actors, including Daniel Radcliffe, to read the first Harry Potter book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

Surprise! We've got a treat for you…From today, amazing friends of the Wizarding World are going to take turns reading Harry Potter book one.



And to start us off with Chapter 1, we think you’ll agree we have the perfect narrator...⚡️ #HarryPotterAtHome

https://t.co/w9K77akbou pic.twitter.com/Q03PmjeD5d — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) May 5, 2020

Which is how loyal fans of Hogwarts got a chance to see 'The Boy who played Harry Potter' read the chapter, 'The Boy Who Lived'.

Naturally, Twitterati now wants a special train to take them back to their childhood:

Daniel Radcliffe is reading the first chapter of Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone for us all!!!



I'M CRYING! YOU'RE CRYING!



This made my quarantine 😭😭🥺❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/o1WSMvWFcl — fran Radson Driver (@Harmione4eever) May 5, 2020

daniel radcliffe: "he couldn't know that at this very moment, people meeting up in secret all over the country were holding up their glasses and saying in hushed voices: 'to harry potter, the boy who lived'"



me: pic.twitter.com/vOaXQ2e30t — ˢᵗᵉᶠ ⎊🏳️‍🌈 (@uncleofthunder) May 5, 2020

daniel radcliffe reading chapter 1 of harry potter and the philosopher’s stone is something i never knew i needed until now pic.twitter.com/glQiE76jSg — jessie (@grangerslight) May 5, 2020

daniel radcliffe reading harry potter is the only good thing 2020 has given us — 🌹 loves jily (@jilyspatronus) May 5, 2020

me falling asleep to daniel radcliffe reading the first chapter of harry potter and the philosopher’s stone every night from now on pic.twitter.com/fvdknS6qAV — ? (@christiannilsen) May 5, 2020

Just found out that actors are going to be reading Harry Potter on Spotify and chapter 1 is read by Daniel Radcliffe himself! Sometimes I forget the impact Harry Potter had on me growing up but it’s things like this that bring so much joy to my little heart — 🦉📚 (@nightowl_books) May 6, 2020

You mean to tell me. Daniel Radcliffe is reading the Harry Potter books chapter by chapter and it’s getting put on Spotify. — Dalton Aschmeyer (@AschmeyerDalton) May 6, 2020

Daniel Radcliffe reading the first chapter of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is something I didn’t know I needed but I definitely did and it’s so perfect #HarryPotterAtHome https://t.co/dkt8ipt9zu — loz 🎉 (@_Lozzza_) May 6, 2020

Just found out Daniel Radcliffe will be reading Harry Potter Chapter 1 on @Spotify

ICONIC 🥳 ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ #Read #HarryPotterAtHome — J.A. Portier (@japortierauthor) May 6, 2020

the way i sobbed watching daniel radcliffe reading harry potter and the way i'm sobbing right now wishing i could also see and hear alan rickman doing the same #HarryPotterAtHome pic.twitter.com/V1mDekt09E — strawberry gabri (@sherlwatson) May 5, 2020

Aaaackkkkkkk!!! Daniel Radcliffe reading the first chapter of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's stone😬❤️ pic.twitter.com/PamP5wm7d3 — 𝚂𝚑𝚊𝚠𝚒 (@clevrpotatoe) May 5, 2020

Daniel Radcliffe reading Harry Potter is exactly, and I can’t stress this enough, ~exactly~ what I needed at 2am — Kaity (@geocachingkaity) May 6, 2020

Daniel Radcliffe reading the first chapter of the first Harry Potter book- it's what lockdown was made for! #ravenclawrules https://t.co/Edwnv3j9Fs — MissCB_knottyash (@CB64652391) May 5, 2020

Daniel Radcliffe reading the first chapter of Harry Potter has made my entire quarantine🙌🏼🙌🏼🙏🏼😭 pic.twitter.com/l2wNPVSHtr — Nikkia Joy (@NikkiaJoyy) May 5, 2020

DANIEL RADCLIFFE reading Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone Chapter One “The Boy Who Lived”😍#HarryPotterAtHome pic.twitter.com/jz9LafF5W8 — Shruti (@Shrutipatel_12) May 5, 2020

Daniel Radcliffe reading the 1st chapter of Harry Potter 😢 Im not crying. pic.twitter.com/YpYeatK84R — Jillian (@imNicoleJillian) May 6, 2020

Daniel Radcliffe is reading the first chapter of Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone for us! 💔 — Mestan (@mestan_hadi) May 5, 2020

Be right back, I think I spot an owl with a letter!