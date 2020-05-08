While we understand that staying at home is the need of the hour, it certainly hasn't been easy. To ease our lockdown blues, Wizarding World got several actors, including Daniel Radcliffe, to read the first Harry Potter book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.
Surprise! We've got a treat for you…From today, amazing friends of the Wizarding World are going to take turns reading Harry Potter book one.— Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) May 5, 2020
And to start us off with Chapter 1, we think you’ll agree we have the perfect narrator...⚡️ #HarryPotterAtHome
Which is how loyal fans of Hogwarts got a chance to see 'The Boy who played Harry Potter' read the chapter, 'The Boy Who Lived'.
Naturally, Twitterati now wants a special train to take them back to their childhood:
Daniel Radcliffe is reading the first chapter of Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone for us all!!!— fran Radson Driver (@Harmione4eever) May 5, 2020
daniel radcliffe: "he couldn't know that at this very moment, people meeting up in secret all over the country were holding up their glasses and saying in hushed voices: 'to harry potter, the boy who lived'"— ˢᵗᵉᶠ ⎊🏳️🌈 (@uncleofthunder) May 5, 2020
daniel radcliffe reading chapter 1 of harry potter and the philosopher’s stone is something i never knew i needed until now pic.twitter.com/glQiE76jSg— jessie (@grangerslight) May 5, 2020
daniel radcliffe reading harry potter is the only good thing 2020 has given us— 🌹 loves jily (@jilyspatronus) May 5, 2020
me falling asleep to daniel radcliffe reading the first chapter of harry potter and the philosopher’s stone every night from now on pic.twitter.com/fvdknS6qAV— ? (@christiannilsen) May 5, 2020
You mean to tell me. Daniel Radcliffe is reading the Harry Potter books chapter by chapter and it’s getting put on Spotify.— Dalton Aschmeyer (@AschmeyerDalton) May 6, 2020
Daniel Radcliffe reading the first chapter of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is something I didn’t know I needed but I definitely did and it’s so perfect #HarryPotterAtHome https://t.co/dkt8ipt9zu— loz 🎉 (@_Lozzza_) May 6, 2020
Just found out Daniel Radcliffe will be reading Harry Potter Chapter 1 on @Spotify— J.A. Portier (@japortierauthor) May 6, 2020
the way i sobbed watching daniel radcliffe reading harry potter and the way i'm sobbing right now wishing i could also see and hear alan rickman doing the same #HarryPotterAtHome pic.twitter.com/V1mDekt09E— strawberry gabri (@sherlwatson) May 5, 2020
Aaaackkkkkkk!!! Daniel Radcliffe reading the first chapter of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's stone😬❤️ pic.twitter.com/PamP5wm7d3— 𝚂𝚑𝚊𝚠𝚒 (@clevrpotatoe) May 5, 2020
Daniel Radcliffe reading Harry Potter is exactly, and I can’t stress this enough, ~exactly~ what I needed at 2am— Kaity (@geocachingkaity) May 6, 2020
Daniel Radcliffe reading the first chapter of the first Harry Potter book- it's what lockdown was made for! #ravenclawrules https://t.co/Edwnv3j9Fs— MissCB_knottyash (@CB64652391) May 5, 2020
DANIEL RADCLIFFE READING #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/tNZ4N1ygaY— Rawan (@r1a4a) May 5, 2020
Daniel Radcliffe reading the first chapter of Harry Potter has made my entire quarantine🙌🏼🙌🏼🙏🏼😭 pic.twitter.com/l2wNPVSHtr— Nikkia Joy (@NikkiaJoyy) May 5, 2020
DANIEL RADCLIFFE reading Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone Chapter One “The Boy Who Lived”😍#HarryPotterAtHome pic.twitter.com/jz9LafF5W8— Shruti (@Shrutipatel_12) May 5, 2020
Daniel Radcliffe reading the 1st chapter of Harry Potter 😢 Im not crying. pic.twitter.com/YpYeatK84R— Jillian (@imNicoleJillian) May 6, 2020
Be right back, I think I spot an owl with a letter!