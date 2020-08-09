Academy Award winner Charlie Kaufman, writer of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, is back to once again leave us equally confused and impressed with Netflix's I'm Thinking Of Ending Things.

Based on Iain Reid's debut novel of the same name, the film stars Jessie Buckley, Jesse Plemons, Toni Collette, and David Thewlis.

The film follows Jessie's journey, who meets her boyfriend's parents at a time when she is thinking of ending the relationship.

But when she is stuck with his family in a fierce snowstorm, it leads her to question not just her relationship, but rather the existence of time and space itself. Suffice to say. fans of Dark have all the reasons to be excited.

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer.