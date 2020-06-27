Netflix's 'Dark' Season 3 is all set to release today and fans can't keep calm. Like literally! Even hours before the release of season 3, #DarkNetflix is trending at No. 2 worldwide on Twitter. 

So, while we wait for the new season, check out these tweets by Dark fans who are waiting in anticipation to know what Season 3 has in store for them. 

Oh, here's the time schedule for the premiere of Dark Season 3 worldwide. 

Are you excited?