Netflix's 'Dark' Season 3 is all set to release today and fans can't keep calm. Like literally! Even hours before the release of season 3, #DarkNetflix is trending at No. 2 worldwide on Twitter.

So, while we wait for the new season, check out these tweets by Dark fans who are waiting in anticipation to know what Season 3 has in store for them.

I have never prepared like this even for my exams🙈🙈!!!!



HAPPY DARK DAY FOLKS💃!!!!#DarkNetflix pic.twitter.com/DD8411iYfn — இவள் வெண்பா (Venba) (@paapabutterfly) June 27, 2020

#DarkNetflix

It's the day of the apocalypse. I can't wait to watch season 3 of this masterpiece!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/9bpb85jybm — Rahul Lakhotia (@RahulLakhotia15) June 27, 2020

New Badass Arriving in the Town 🔥#DarkNetflix pic.twitter.com/4MVuYtOKSa — Chicky Magnet (@SarmadKamran6) June 27, 2020

Me trying to reminding characters, their relation and present, past, future timeline #darknetflix pic.twitter.com/tTyzqLiCjZ — Cyanide 👅 (@hypo_crite) June 27, 2020

I’m ready to get mindfucked all over again! #DarkNetflix pic.twitter.com/ZbNJO9AC0c — Smit Pujara (@smit_pujara) June 27, 2020

#DarkNetflix

Best show on Netflix

Waiting for the Dark season 3 pic.twitter.com/KoUxQn4U6E — @SANKETJADHAV (@Sanketvilasjad1) June 27, 2020

one of my friends asking me to explain dark season 1 and 2. #DarkNetflix #Dark pic.twitter.com/frzuLVe9UM — Mr. J (@iammrjk) June 27, 2020

I am ready with the last 2 seasons revision. I think no one gonna understand season 3 without revision.

Super excited....#DarkNetflix #season3 pic.twitter.com/DmBbgfJUcX — Bulbulkhowal (@bulbulkhowal) June 27, 2020

Everytime someone goes in tunnel

Time : #DarkNetflix pic.twitter.com/0wYJs18F3M — be kind to each other 🌈 (@greysky000) June 27, 2020

Like studying till d very last min b4 the exam begins, wrapping up d revisit of Dark S02 just nw, I finished S01 a week back, it took me all week to complete this season, now gimme d final season, 40 min to go 💪😎



"All Hail Adam!! Sic Mundus Creatus Est"



🔥 #DarkNetflix#Dark pic.twitter.com/blUbBi3tBc — The Lost Soul!! (@vasanttan) June 27, 2020

Oh, here's the time schedule for the premiere of Dark Season 3 worldwide.

Here are time schedule of Dark Season 3#DarkNetflix pic.twitter.com/uxt2YJ8BTK — jaicon ruedas (@jaiconruedas) June 27, 2020

Are you excited?