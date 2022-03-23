The trailer for Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi just released, and the actor plays Gangaram Chaudhary, a CM, determined to pass his.10th-grade board examinations.

After being provoked by an IPS officer (Yami Gautam), the protagonist, an incarcerated politician, decides to fulfill his lifelong dream of completing his High-school education.

The film, which is a social comedy, is helmed by debutant filmmaker Tushar Jalota. It revolves around a Jat politician who is convicted in a corruption case.

The trailer begins with Chaudhary, played by Abhishek Bachchan, being sentenced to prison. However, the politician who takes immense pride in his title, refuses to lower his status after being imprisoned.

Meanwhile, his wife Bimla Devi (Nimrat Kaur), takes his position while he is busy revolting in jail. Eventually, she falls in love with her new designation, that of a Chief Minister, and refuses to renounce it for her husband.

On the other hand, Gangaram Chaudhary is triggered by an IPS officer (Yami Gautam) who calls him 'anpadh gawaar (uneducated)'. The insult leads him to pursue his education during his time in jail.

Watch the trailer here:

Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair, and Sandeep Leyzell penned Dasvi. Kumar Vishwas, a poet and former Aam Aadmi Party leader, worked as a script and dialogue consultant for the film.

The film produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jio Studios will premiere on Netflix and Jio Cinemas platform on 7 April.