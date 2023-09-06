Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra, who got engaged four months back, are garnering headlines once again – thanks to their soon-to-be wedding.

If the reports are to be believed, their wedding preparations are in full swing; and, here are all the details we know about the grand affair.

The duo will tie the knot on September 24, 2023, at Hotel Leela Palace, Udaipur.

Apparently, the other wedding rituals, including mehendi, haldi and sangeet, will be held at Udayavilas on September 23, 2023.

Reportedly, the wedding guests would be able to take guided tours for several activities during the celebration. However, there would also be strict security for a week.

Interestingly, several celebrities chose the same city for their wedding festivities, including Isha Ambani, Hardik Pandya, Raveena Tandon, and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

It goes without saying that several celebrities from politics and cinema would attend the wedding.

Reportedly, 200 guests and 50 VVIP guests will be a part of the festivities.

Apart from their families, including the to-be bride’s sister, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and brother-in-law, Nick Jonas, Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, will also attend the celebrations.

Apparently, it is being said that Parineeti Chopra will pick a Manish Malhotra lehenga for her extravagant wedding.

After the two-day celebrations, a grand reception will be held in Gurgaon.