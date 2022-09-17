Sometimes, it’s endearing to see celebrities go about their life in a humble way. Not to say that they owe us that, but it’s definitely something that inspires awe and respect!
Which is why seeing David Beckham wait 12 hours in a queue to pay respect to the Queen has a lot of people talking.
Beckham was seen walking in the queue to see the Queen lying in state, in fact the football player even said that he joined the line quite early but was still met with a rush.
““I thought by coming at 2:00 am it was going to be a little bit quieter — I was wrong…”
– David Beckham told ITV News.
Here is how the internet has responded to this. Many people have applauded the football icon’s values and sincerity as well.
So very sweet of him!