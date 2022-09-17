Sometimes, it’s endearing to see celebrities go about their life in a humble way. Not to say that they owe us that, but it’s definitely something that inspires awe and respect!

Which is why seeing David Beckham wait 12 hours in a queue to pay respect to the Queen has a lot of people talking.

Beckham was seen walking in the queue to see the Queen lying in state, in fact the football player even said that he joined the line quite early but was still met with a rush.

““I thought by coming at 2:00 am it was going to be a little bit quieter — I was wrong…”

– David Beckham told ITV News.

Here is how the internet has responded to this. Many people have applauded the football icon’s values and sincerity as well.

Wow, David is a Class Act! HM, should really have a look at how respectable people are. Did not use his celebrity, waited his turn like a normal Joe. My hat is off to you Sir! — Connie Baiton (@BaitonConnie) September 16, 2022

We'll done Beck's . Everyone should queup celebrity, politicians,etc . It's not fair jumping the que . I would of gone if I was able and qued as well. Best wishes to the Royal family at this sad time 💔 xx — Christine Garner (@Christi70380877) September 17, 2022

Very Honourable and extremely respectful to do so! The brunt of it, is David Beckham has simply shown respect to the Queen and the Royal family through this time of sadness to all who loved the Queen. Leading by example and a true Brit. 👏🏻 — Nathan Dicarlo (@Ndicarlo123) September 17, 2022

Lovely, genuine man, who obviously had a lot of respect for the Queen. — I'm back (@JohnstonePatsy) September 16, 2022

Absolute respect. I am sure he could have asked to jump the queue but he didn’t as he didn’t expect any special treatment. Good for him! He is also one of the few in the queue who has actually met The Queen. No wonder he is emotional ❤️❤️ — Michelle B (@mbean0401) September 16, 2022

So nice to see that someone so famous doesn't think he is above people. What a gentleman. — Lilly (@Mags438831681) September 16, 2022

What a true gentleman David Beckham is unlike the elite who are so full of self importance , they push their way in and jump the queue. Rude , ill mannered brats ! — 🌸 Maddy 🌸🇳🇿 (@Maddyson2021) September 16, 2022

Got to love David Beckham and how much he loves his Queen & country, I sure do too. So proud of him and all who have visited to pay their respects to The Queen. Gutted I can’t attend, I’ve watched every day on tv and the live coverage too. Thinking of you HRH William & family — Jane Penninck (@PenninckRed) September 16, 2022

Total respect to him for queueing like everyone else.. shows how humble he is .. shame can’t said about @hollywills & @Schofe getting specialt passes to jump queue — Elaine Gladman (@gladders1) September 16, 2022

That's what I call respectful. That's great no extra bonus. @DaviBeckham24x7 , you are a great person.❤️ — m&m‘s alias Maik  (@BfcMaik) September 17, 2022

David you are a gentlemen — Susie (@Susie_Charlie17) September 16, 2022

A great man showing he is not above the rest of us, just a servant passing through to show his respect to our late queen Elizabeth II. Well done David 👏👏👏 — Anthony S Murray (@AnthonySMurray1) September 17, 2022

So very sweet of him!