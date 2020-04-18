Under the lockdown, parents are not just their children's primary caregivers. They are also, their primary entertainers. Or at least, that seems to be the case with Australian cricketer David Warner.

Warner recently posted a TikTok video on Instagram, where he is dancing on Sheila ki Jawani with his daughter.

Even though he jokingly asks for help in the caption, the video is extremely adorable with the two attempting to groove to the song's beats.

People were quick to appreciate his 'stellar' dance moves:

Ah well, the joys of parenting!