Starting Saturday, 28th March, DD started airing Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan again for the viewers after 32 years.

At a time when the entire nation is under lockdown, the re-telecast of the show has gained millions of viewers.

According to BARC, a television monitoring agency, 51 million viewers saw the Ramayan episode that aired on Sunday, 29th March, evening. This was the first weekend of re-telecast of the myhtological series.

BARC, which started collating such data only in 2015 also said that this is the highest viewership recorded by any show in the Hindi General Entertainment Category since 2015.

Doordarshan is telecasting two episodes of Ramayan every day, in the morning and evening.

The data also revealed that while the number of viewers on Saturday, the first day when the show was aired, were 34 million, they increased sharply on Sunday to 51 million.

According to DD sources, digital traffic for all DD channels on YouTube also doubled ever since Ramayan started airing. It was also the highest rated show in the urban areas and metropolitan cities over this weekend.

Apart from Ramayan, Doordarshan has also revived several other shows like Mahabharat, Chanakya, Shaktimaan, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Circus, etc.