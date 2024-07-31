The ‘new Deadpool movie’ has had fans ‘marvelling’ over the script. It makes sense, they got Hugh Jackman back. That is something. Deadpool & Wolverine made the theatres what they deserve to be. An MCU film is supposed to be something you watch with audiences who are just as excited about the superheroes as you are. You get to hoot, shout and laugh at the same things. Even when you cry you know there’s someone else crying right next to you.
So Deadpool & Wolverine already win there. However, what makes the entire experience even better is the clever writing and the unannounced cast. The film is funny and it knows it. Of course people are gushing over Reynolds and Jackman. You cannot not – after this film.
Then there’s the fact that Marvel calls itself out on the past few missteps, and self awareness is the best kind of comedy. The film also manages to weave in emotion, in between all the jokes and action. Which is just another reason why it works for audiences. This time Marvel has tapped on nostalgia and Deadpool’s dead-pan humour, and it looks like things are back on track.
The reactions on the internet are just more proof of it.
This film is an experience and you shouldn’t miss out on this one.