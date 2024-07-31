The ‘new Deadpool movie’ has had fans ‘marvelling’ over the script. It makes sense, they got Hugh Jackman back. That is something. Deadpool & Wolverine made the theatres what they deserve to be. An MCU film is supposed to be something you watch with audiences who are just as excited about the superheroes as you are. You get to hoot, shout and laugh at the same things. Even when you cry you know there’s someone else crying right next to you.

So Deadpool & Wolverine already win there. However, what makes the entire experience even better is the clever writing and the unannounced cast. The film is funny and it knows it. Of course people are gushing over Reynolds and Jackman. You cannot not – after this film.

Then there’s the fact that Marvel calls itself out on the past few missteps, and self awareness is the best kind of comedy. The film also manages to weave in emotion, in between all the jokes and action. Which is just another reason why it works for audiences. This time Marvel has tapped on nostalgia and Deadpool’s dead-pan humour, and it looks like things are back on track.

The reactions on the internet are just more proof of it.

#DeadpoolandWolverine is a shot of pure adrenaline to the heart of the MCU, with surprises so exciting you’ll be jumping out of your theater seat. Reynolds and Jackman are perfection, in the hilarious team up we’ve all been waiting for. Your body is not ready. pic.twitter.com/k7UIvIlCmd — Epic Film Guys ® (@EpicFilmGuys) July 23, 2024

Okay, #DeadpoolAndWolverine just gets it, THAT is what a movie going experience should be like, LFG! I have never known a cinema screen to laugh so loud and so often, it was an absolute blast and I cannot wait to see it all again. Now quoting DP here, I need to catch my breath 😂 — Garion (@PinchedSlinky) July 26, 2024

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE almost lost me a few times, some of the humor runs dry quick and the villain plot is thin.



But it's crazy that this movie, out of the whole Multiverse Saga, is the one that actually has something *interesting* to say about legacy characters. Hugh kills it. — Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) July 23, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

A well chosen movie soundtrack with proper timing will make a good movie great and that’s how I feel about Deadpool & Wolverine very on brand very good movie and the music and soundtrack just makes it that much better. — Bald Guy Visuals 🇱🇨📷🎥💻 (@Superboog) July 31, 2024

1. Deadpool = perfection. Best villain, best fourth wall breaks, best opening credits…pizza scene lifted straight from the comics. Bea Arthur.



2. Deadpool & Wolverine…insane chemistry. Car fight.



3. Deadpool 2 ie JohnWickDeadpool. Love Peter, don’t love the ded X Force gag. https://t.co/cO4Vrd6hp6 — sunchick #persist 🌞☘️🗽she/her 🥥 🌴ask the birds (@sunchick8) July 31, 2024

Finally saw Deadpool & Wolverine… thank god one of the cameos wasn’t spoilt for me ⛸️ — Jake Taylor ジェイク • テイラー (@Jaketaylorpw) July 31, 2024

anyway, deadpool & wolverine was 🔥 was crying over the cameos and fight scenes it was so good. marvel jesus ily — ⋆˚🜲⋆⭒ (@fairyjaemjen) July 31, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE SPOILER



After re-watching Wolverine origins I thought Logan was wayyyy too kind and patient. So I’m so glad that this Logan was much harsher and « violent », it felt much more like him — Lauréline (@starkmantis) July 31, 2024

Deadpool and Wolverine is probably the funniest Marvel movie I've ever seen 😭❤️ — zyrus (@justlikeaclown) July 31, 2024

Everyone thinking #DeadpoolAndWolverine is just a cameo movie DID NOT PAY ATTENTION to the actual emotional narrative and character journey🔥🔥🔥



This was arguably Hugh Jackman’s best arc as Wolverine and that’s coming from someone that thinks Logan is a masterpiece! pic.twitter.com/3E5egduBI3 — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) July 26, 2024

Just got out from #DeadpoolAndWolverine



As someone who keeps a close eye on movie production ,

I don’t know HOW they managed to pull off half the stuff in this movie without it leaking.



Best Deadpool movie to date and the most crowd pleasing Marvel film since Endgame. pic.twitter.com/H80iDg26M5 — NeoGameSpark (@NeoGameSpark) July 25, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Deadpool & Wolverine is an insane, bombastic Marvel wet dream.



Plenty of surprises but with epic action, excessive violence, and relentless humor (most of which landed for me).



Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds overdelivered. It’s a lot to process. I had a blast. pic.twitter.com/hcxDdW8CNc — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) July 23, 2024

This film is an experience and you shouldn’t miss out on this one.