IT’S HAPPENING! In a hysterical video, actor Ryan Reynolds has announced that Deadpool 3 is coming with Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine on 6th September 2024.

The upcoming Deadpool movie will be the first in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), following Disney’s takeover of 20th Century Fox in 2019.

In the video, Reynolds begins with a passionate speech about how hard they have been working on Deadpool. He says, “Every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart.” However, he confesses that he has nothing and that his brain is empty. At this juncture, Hugh passes from behind, and Reynolds casually asks him if he wishes to play Wolverine one more time, and the actor affirms.

Since then, this video has EXPLODED on Twitter, and fans just can’t wait to see Deadpool and Wolverine together.

This is REAL Right? RIGHT



Don't be fooling us @VancityReynolds



Please, don't be another Ryan Vs Hugh marketing ploy. Though funny, this would cut too deep.



I want to see this, so bad #Wolverine and #Deadpool https://t.co/Tq50WPv7qI — KnightWing (@KwingReviews) September 28, 2022

I haven’t been hyped for a marvel movie in a long fucking time. But this. THIS is what I needed https://t.co/12joeQY5Tb — ChristheNarc (@ChristheNarc) September 28, 2022

YESS! we never expected to see Wolverine since the character was famously killed off in 2017’s Logan. It was highly reported that Jackman had officially retired. Hope this is not just a small cameo!

Not me frantically waking up from a nap wildin out to this. Hugh said MUSIC MANS OUT WOLVERINES BACK!!! Ryan Reynolds was probably the only person to get him to comeback but also if this is a small SMALL cameo I’ll be so sad. https://t.co/c1I1yzEKzl — Jessica Clemons (@lulu_clemons) September 28, 2022

RYAN WHAT?! YOU BETTER NOT BE JOKING ABOUT THIS OMFG 😭😭 https://t.co/uSppILNgTX — C L A I R E 🪐 (@thewinterarrow) September 28, 2022

Ok this is A Legit announcement! https://t.co/4T7DgvZOD1 — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) September 28, 2022

Ryan Reynolds is the hero we need AND the hero we deserve. https://t.co/WbZPzEI6R3 — Liana Kerzner (@redlianak) September 28, 2022

99% into this!!!

100% into this if Hugh Jackman is in a classic Wolverine costume!!

(Honestly, how is this real!?!?!?!) https://t.co/aWhb82LUht — 📼 Manny 🙂 📼 (@lilwinwellfilms) September 28, 2022

WORLD PAUSE ??? DEADPOOL IN THE MCU AND TAGGING HUGH AS WOLVERINE WITH HIM??? BITCH IM ON THE FLOOR https://t.co/2E7xo2mZXd — Narda Custodio (@waterloopies) September 28, 2022

While waiting for 2024 seems PRETTY long and weary affair, we already know it’s gonna be worth it!