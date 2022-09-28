IT’S HAPPENING! In a hysterical video, actor Ryan Reynolds has announced that Deadpool 3 is coming with Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine on 6th September 2024.
The upcoming Deadpool movie will be the first in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), following Disney’s takeover of 20th Century Fox in 2019.
In the video, Reynolds begins with a passionate speech about how hard they have been working on Deadpool. He says, “Every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart.” However, he confesses that he has nothing and that his brain is empty. At this juncture, Hugh passes from behind, and Reynolds casually asks him if he wishes to play Wolverine one more time, and the actor affirms.
Since then, this video has EXPLODED on Twitter, and fans just can’t wait to see Deadpool and Wolverine together.
YESS! we never expected to see Wolverine since the character was famously killed off in 2017’s Logan. It was highly reported that Jackman had officially retired. Hope this is not just a small cameo!
While waiting for 2024 seems PRETTY long and weary affair, we already know it’s gonna be worth it!