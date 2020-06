Sonam Kapoor's recent statement about good 'karma' being the reason for her being born into privilege was castesist to ay the least. But of course, she doesn't realise that. It's actually not that surprising when you dive a little into the history books and see how tone deaf the industry generally has been.

Ah, Bollywood. What it must have been like to be vacationing at the time when God was distributing common sense.