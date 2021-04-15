Tired of watching the same old Bollywood films that are bad remakes of good originals? Well, time to venture out of the Hindi cinema bracket and watch these brilliant 2021 Malayalam releases that we fell in love with.

1. Joji

Another Malayalam film that actually acknowledged the pandemic and weaved a story around it. The film is inspired by Shakespearean tragedy, Macbeth and shot completely in the lockdown, but it never seems like a hinderance.

2. Drishyam 2

A sequel to their 2013 film Drishyam, this one was as impactful as the first and was once again shot during the pandemic. It saw an OTT release which worked in its favour.

3. Vellam, The Essential Drink

A story about the common man, this contemporary film follows the journey of a protagonist who sinks deeper into alcoholism. It is said to be inspired by the real-life businessman, Murali Kunumpurath, who turned his life around after letting go of his alcohol addiction.

4. The Priest

This supernatural horror mystery film follows a Fr. Carmen Benedict, who wants to help unhappy ghosts find peace. The film was celebrated for its background score after its initial release in theatres.

5. Irul

This Netflix thriller is set in a mansion in the middle of nowhere, with a stranded couple and a man who may be a serial killer.

6. The Great Indian Kitchen

The film perfectly captured the modern form of patriarchy that women are subjected to in their married life in India. Heart-wrenching and honest, this one is a must watch.

How many of these have you watched?