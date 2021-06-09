Kangana Ranaut, the actor who has something to say about everything. From calling Covid a "small time flu" to saying that the shortage of oxygen is because we don't have enough trees, her information on things has always been less than ideal.

Even she can't deny how many lives have been lost in the pandemic and yet, we haven't once spotted this celeb wearing her mask properly.

It's either in her hands or hanging around her neck, what's the big deal about just wearing? We're sure the paparazzi would recognise you even if you are taking safety precautions. From getting off a flight, to getting on one and even visiting her office in Mumbai, she was never completely masked.

She is rarely even wearing a mask for that matter. Despite having been infected with Covid, the actor still doesn't fully seem to comprehend how dangerous the situation is.

Oh look who it is, Kangana, in broad daylight, with her face all out like we aren't in the middle of a pandemic.

Twitter had a lot to say about her recent life choices:

Nice to see her out and about but why hasn’t she started wearing a damn mask at least now? — madeinbharat 🎡 (@recoveringlibru) June 8, 2021

@DGPPunjabPolice @cpamritsar No mask by actor Kangana Ranaut at the reverred Golden Temple. Being a celebrity, the onus is on her to encourage people to wear masks. Any action on this violation so far？ pic.twitter.com/BBhBh3Mrva — Sidharth Banerjee (@SidharthBanerje) June 1, 2021

Kya kangana is not wearing mask ????? Kya mask ka fine sirf middle class or gareeb logo ke liye hai 😡😡😡???? Airport par police ne isko q fine nahi lagaya ???? @MumbaiPolice @CMOMaharashtra @OfficeofUT @CPMumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/YxMKnykUvm — Yasin Khan (@YasinKh93102405) June 8, 2021

How Kangana's quarantine is over even after testing +ve for COVID-19 three days after me is beyond me as mine gets over only tomorrow. She doesn't complete her quarantine and travels, and removes her mask for photo op too. Ridiculous!

Over 86,000 people have tested positive in India today. And still that's not enough for our 'celebrities' to understand that their photo-ops aren't more important than a pandemic.