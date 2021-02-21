Today might be one of the happiest days in actor Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's life as they welcomed a baby boy to their family.  

But no matter how special (and private) the moment is for the family, every person in the country wants to be a part of it and is trolling the Kapoor-Khan family. They are trolling the actors for naming their first kid Taimur and forcing different names on the new baby.  

In addition to that, #Aurangzeb has been trending on Twitter ever since the news of the new baby boy broke out and people have been harassing Kareena Kapoor online.  

Trolling a baby is just crossing the line. But then again, the line has been crossed a long time ago and rock bottom is up in the sky for trolls.