Today might be one of the happiest days in actor Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's life as they welcomed a baby boy to their family.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan blessed with a baby boy, announces their relative Riddhima Kapoor Sahni— ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2021
But no matter how special (and private) the moment is for the family, every person in the country wants to be a part of it and is trolling the Kapoor-Khan family. They are trolling the actors for naming their first kid Taimur and forcing different names on the new baby.
Saif & Kareena blessed with a baby boy. What could be the name this time? :)— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 21, 2021
In addition to that, #Aurangzeb has been trending on Twitter ever since the news of the new baby boy broke out and people have been harassing Kareena Kapoor online.
Breaking : #KareenaKapoorKhan and #SaifAliKhan blessed with a baby boy.— Lucifer Morningstar (@TheSarveshMisra) February 21, 2021
#SaifAliKhan & #KareenaKapoorKhan blessed with baby boy..— SSharma (@devilqueen_87) February 21, 2021
Name suggestions for #SaifAliKhan & #KareenaKapoorKhan— 🇮🇳 iCJ (#IndiaWinningChineseVirus) (@CJ_India) August 12, 2020
Trolling a baby is just crossing the line. But then again, the line has been crossed a long time ago and rock bottom is up in the sky for trolls.