Today might be one of the happiest days in actor Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's life as they welcomed a baby boy to their family.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan blessed with a baby boy, announces their relative Riddhima Kapoor Sahni



But no matter how special (and private) the moment is for the family, every person in the country wants to be a part of it and is trolling the Kapoor-Khan family. They are trolling the actors for naming their first kid Taimur and forcing different names on the new baby.

Saif & Kareena blessed with a baby boy. What could be the name this time? :) — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 21, 2021

In addition to that, #Aurangzeb has been trending on Twitter ever since the news of the new baby boy broke out and people have been harassing Kareena Kapoor online.

Saif has such an inferiority complex, he might name his son after the Mongol Chenghiz Khan 😂 — Mohan S. Menon (@momonyc19) February 21, 2021

According to sources the boy is named after the great Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. pic.twitter.com/yAFWoS7E70 — Lucifer Morningstar (@TheSarveshMisra) February 21, 2021

She's marry jihadis and produce children like #TimurAliKhan. We request the media not to highlight the dirty blood of Aurangzeb and Gauri. It's biggest shame 😡#KareenaKapoorKhan #SaifAliKhan https://t.co/eVZ53EkJjp — ||सत्यमेव जयते|| 🇮🇳🙏🏻 (@iam_smirza) February 21, 2021

More curious what could be the name?

Genghiz khan, Khilji, babur ya

fir Aurangzeb...🤔🤔 https://t.co/uyGycSJpHf — Kesariya (@_nougats_) February 21, 2021

Kareena reaction after baby born & when Saif propose his name AURANGZEB 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/LV59MutpSP — Atul Swami (@AtulkSwami) February 21, 2021

#SaifAliKhan & #KareenaKapoorKhan blessed with baby boy..

Netizens busy suggesting names like Aurangzeb, babar



Whereas Karan johar: pic.twitter.com/3JL5vZdnn5 — SSharma (@devilqueen_87) February 21, 2021

And here comes another one to join the Liberal gang of India.. any guesses for the name? First one was Taimur.. so do we have Aurangzeb now? #saifkareenababy pic.twitter.com/VMNHhSmga4 — Varun Awasthi (@varunawasthi) February 21, 2021

Congratulations to the couple. They still have enough bigot names to choose from. Alauddin and Aurangzeb are my personal choices for them😏 https://t.co/WiqUUOwlP3 — Geetha G (@GVSAFamily) February 21, 2021

He should be simply be named Pakistan. — Kayanush 🇮🇳 - 💯 FB (@mekayanush) February 21, 2021

Corona Ali?...worse than Timur. — Subodh Gupta (@subodhshivbodh) February 21, 2021

Aurangzeb ? Jinnah ? Malik kafur ? Hafeez Saeed ? Dawood ?

So many choices, SaKa needs to produce at least a dozen in order to fulfill jihadi Saif's dream of naming kids after Islamist mass murderers. https://t.co/oTUSRHcVTR — Desh-Bidesh (@bidesh_desh) February 21, 2021

Trolling a baby is just crossing the line. But then again, the line has been crossed a long time ago and rock bottom is up in the sky for trolls.