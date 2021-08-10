For the longest time, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have kept their second son's name a mystery. However, Randhir Kapoor stated last month that his grandson's name is Jeh, leaving netizens 'speculating' the name.

While the couple has yet to unveil the name of their second child, Kareena revealed the mystery indirectly in her newly released book Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be.

In the caption of one of her book's photos, the actress, who had addressed her second son Jeh throughout the book, refers to him as 'Jehangir'.

Soon after this, trollers got a job and Twitter showered hate on the couple for naming their own child, I mean how dare they?

This is not the 1st time, the couple was trolled even when their new born's name was revealed as Jeh.

We also recall how Taimur was mocked for being named after an invader and then went on becoming media's favourite but this trending hate is nothing but nasty. Have a look.

Imagine a punjabi Kapoor naming her sons after Taimur and Jehangir who tortured and brutally executed Sikh Guru Arjan

That is what ❤️ j1had does to your psyche #jehangir #Taimur #Taliban pic.twitter.com/PnRWNo57pQ — Sunny 💙 (@sunnyusgupta11) August 10, 2021

Lagta hain Saif Taimur Dynasty ki line lagane wale hain , Taimur hua , Jehangir hua , then Khalil , Shahrukh , Mirza . — vijay shelar 🇮🇳 (@vijayshelar) August 10, 2021

Saif Ali Khan to Kareena Kapoor Khan be like “Taimur, Jahangir, Changez, Aurangzeb, sab paida karega re”



😅😂😅😂😅 pic.twitter.com/mbUJFhpgJu — Ravi Soni (जेठालाल का रिश्तेदार) (@ravi67ravi) August 10, 2021

First Kid - Taimur (who killed millions of Hindus)



Second kid - Jehangir ( who killed Guru Arjan)



What will be the name of next one? — Ex Secular Kumar (@Exsecularkumar) August 10, 2021

Immediately after this, we noticed #Aurangzeb trending on Twitter.

Saif & Kareena named 2nd son Jehangir.



Meanwhile Aurangzeb from Hell - pic.twitter.com/49AE8f2Bza — Luciano⁷🕉️🇺🇲🇮🇳 (@sonali__bts) August 10, 2021

Kareena and Saif named their first child Taimur second Jahangir third will be Aurangzeb .. Osama .. Hafiz Saeed . and Counting. — ️️ ️️️️️️️️️ ️️ ️️ ️️K (@SabbkkaKatega) August 10, 2021

Kareena Kapoor's 1st son : Taimur

Kareena Kapoor's 2nd son : Jehangir



What's next ?? Aurangzeb ??? — Shivangi Jha (@SHIVAanEVAN) August 10, 2021

Perhaps, it's time to put hatred to rest, and not the name?