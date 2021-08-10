For the longest time, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have kept their second son's name a mystery. However, Randhir Kapoor stated last month that his grandson's name is Jeh, leaving netizens 'speculating' the name.

While the couple has yet to unveil the name of their second child, Kareena revealed the mystery indirectly in her newly released book Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be. 

In the caption of one of her book's photos, the actress, who had addressed her second son Jeh throughout the book, refers to him as 'Jehangir'.

Soon after this, trollers got a job and Twitter showered hate on the couple for naming their own child, I mean how dare they? 

This is not the 1st time, the couple was trolled even when their new born's name was revealed as Jeh. 

We also recall how Taimur was mocked for being named after an invader and then went on becoming media's favourite but this trending hate is nothing but nasty. Have a look. 

Immediately after this, we noticed #Aurangzeb trending on Twitter. 

Perhaps, it's time to put hatred to rest, and not the name?