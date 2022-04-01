Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan. The three pillars of Indian morality. But are the nation's elderly manipulating these virtues as a veil for not acting like decent fucking human being?

It is not wrong to respect your elders. However, does everyone agree that respect goes both ways? Respect isn't a value that can be demanded, it has to be earned. A message the entire Indian grown-up population seems to have missed. Nationwide there exists an entitlement crisis, where adults believe all those younger to them (even by a year) are obligated to worship them with regard and appreciation and allow them have their way, even if they're acting like a pompous dick.

Case in point, this deleted scene from Dear Zindagi that perfectly encapsulates the holier than thou attitude fashioned by most Indian adults:

When Alia Bhatt's Kaira, who pre-booked her seats much to the convenience of others as well as herself goes to her spot, a white-haired, cocksure old man resembling every arrogant, patronizing Indian uncle ever, commands her to take his seat instead. Forget any signs of remorse, he refuses to utter a simple "please." Kaira who gently refuses to compromise and spend the remainder of her journey uncomfortably squashed amidst two men is immediately hit with the wrath of the entitlement crisis each of us has been on the receiving end of at some point or the other in our lives.

What happens next is a lesson all of us should master. Calling the man out on his bratty behavior and questioning his entitlement, she eloquently exclaims: "Kya aap ko nahi lagta izzat milna sab ka hak hai, aur kabhi kabhi elders ko bhi young logo ki respect karni chahiyeh, sir?" Her answer quickly shuts him up and quietly puts him in his place.

It's safe to say, we mirror her sentiments and this girl is all of us to Kaira:

Stop using tradition as an excuse to act like an ignorant jerk!