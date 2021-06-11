Netflix's latest murder mystery, Haseen Dillruba starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane has us hooked already, with just the trailer.

The trailer of the film gave us a glimpse into this unnerving thriller, and we're all for it.

The film revolves around the murder of a man, played by Vikrant Massey, and how his wife, played by Taapsee Pannu - is the prime suspect. But obviously, all is not as it seems.

With the husband dead, and her lover missing, the wife is stuck in interrogation, retelling the tale of a marriage that was anything but smooth.

Watch the trailer here:

This film is all set to stream on Netflix on July 2.





All images are screenshots from the trailer.