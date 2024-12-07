Finally, 2024 is about to end, and while our daily routines don’t really change, milestones and all the year-long hard work deserve to be celebrated. Every part of the city has its festive vibe, every cafe is offering its special menu and every friend is texting you about your ‘big year-end plans’. But if the idea of squeezing into overcrowded venues, same old party playlists, and small talks with office colleagues doesn’t excite you anymore, it’s time to reimagine December.

Across cities, December has multiple events that go beyond the usual. From music concerts to theatre plays, there is something for everyone looking to break free from the long year of monotony. So, if you are looking to add a spark to the last month of 2024, here’s a curated list of must-attend events happening in your city in December.

Delhi-NCR

Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai feat Harsh Gujral – Comedy fans in Delhi can buckle up their seats for Harsh Gujral’s show on 17th December at Studio XO Bar, Sector 29, Gurgaon.

Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft. Ravi Gupta – Ravi Gupta is performing his new standup special Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta, with two shows on 12th December at Noor by Khubani in Noida and 18th December at Caya in Delhi.

Karan Aujla – It Was All A Dream (Delhi NCR) – Aujla fans should put their hands up, as the singer is ready to perform on 15th December and 17th December at Airia Mall, Gurugram.

National Street Food Festival – Delhi is fampus for its street foods, and this National Street Food Festival is a must-attend. After 13 successful editions, it is scheduled on 14th December and 15th December at JLN Stadium, Gate No. 14.

Jashn-E-Rekhta – Jashn-E-Rekhta, a celebration of Urdu as a language, literature and culture. A three day festival from 13th December to 15th December, will be hosting popular faces such as Kailash Kher, Javed Akhtar, Papon, and others at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Gate 1.

Delhi Champion Half Marathon – Unwind yourself and participate in a refreshing marathon, orgainsed on 29th December at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Delhi Mumbai Odyssey – All the cycling enthusiasts, attetion please! Start your ultimate cycling experience – a journey from the India Gate, Delhi on 15th December at 5 AM to Mumbai through Rajasthan, Gujarat and finally Maharasthra.

Daaku Sultana – A classic story of Sultana, the famous dacoit (thief) of early 20th century India is depicted through this theatre play which is happening on 20th December at Shri Ram Centre, Delhi.

Mohabbat Zindabaad by Jai Singh – With strong power of narration, this show is making rounds on the internet as one of the finest storytelling shows. If you want to feel a warm hug, book you tickets for Mohabbat Zindabaad, which is available to attend on 22 December at Kedarnath Sahani Auditorium.

Mumbai

Life of Pi – Winner of multiple awards, Life of Pi is about the survival story of 16-year-old Indian boy Pi Patel. This spectacular international theatrical is a must-attend, which is currently open to bookings from 7th December to 22nd December at The Grand Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)

Piyush Mishra – UdanKhatola Tour – Thane – Experience the melody of Piyush Mishra and his band Ballimaaraan on 21st December at the TMC Ground: Thane.

TOXIC – Abhishek Upmanyu Live – Go on a on a hilarious journey through the everyday quirks and absurdities of life with Abhishek Upmanyu on 28th December at Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts & Sangeetha Sabha

GIGX 440Hz Ft Sambata & Kratex – End your year vibing to the EDM beats and verses of Marathi rapper, Sambata and Kratex on 14th December at R City Mall: Ghatkopar.

NCPA META Festival 2024 – Immerse yourself in 4 compelling tales at the 20th year of Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards or NCPA Meta Festival. Spanning over four days from 19th December to 22 December at the Experimental Theatre: NCPA, enjoy the gritty performances.

Mumbai 10 KM Run – Bandra West – Fitness freaks should be overjoyed to know that 3 categories of Marathon Run is finally here. Tie your running shoes on 29th December and reach Bandra Fort Garden, Bandra West to end your year in the most healthy and fit way.

Kolkata

Hamare Zamane Mein By Amit Tandon – India Tour – Hamare Zamane Mein, a standup comedy show by Amit Tandon is hitting the stage again on 25th December at Shanmukhananda Hall.

Karan Aujla – It Was All A Dream– Kolkata Aujla fans should be all power-packed to attend his Kolkata show, which is happening on 24th December at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan Hall.

Movie with Pets – Happening at Spice Bageecha, attend this special outing on 28th December. Bring your pets and connect with fellow animal lovers, and make beautiful memories.

Prateek Kuhad Silhouettes Tour- Indulge in a melodious indie evening with Prateek Kuhaad at Aquatica on 14th December. Enjoy his diverse range of Hindi and English through his soulful lyrics.

AMI Theatre Festival 2024 – Experience a curated selection of performances with celebrated artists like Kumud Mishra, Danish Husain, Suman Mukhopadhyay, Manav Kaul, and more. AMI Theatre is happening on 15th December at the Kolkata Centre For Creativity.

Antigone by Debshankar Haldar – Presented by Aparajito, Kala Mandir Auditorium is hosting the grand play Antigone, directed by Debesh Chattopadhyay & acted by Debshankar Haldar, Turna Das & others on 25th December.

Taylor Swift’s: The Eras Night (Birth-Tay-Special): Swifties should also get their fair chance to celebrate and nothing could be better than a Taylor Swift-themed night. Attend this specially-curated event at LIIT Experience on 28th December.

Chennai

Sit Down Ashish ft. Ashish Vidyarthi – Watch Ashish Vidyarthi perform his stand-up special on 21 December at Medai -The Stage, Alwarpet.

Armaan Malik – Live in Chennai – From Bollywood hits to international collaborations, enjoy Armaan Malik’s versatile voice on 22 December at YMCA Royapettah.

Kokku Saiva Kokku – A Tamil drama play happening on 14th and 15th December at Medai -The Stage, Alwarpet, it is filled with laughter and suspense. Book your tickets for an enthusiatic weekend now!

Kalaripayattu Workshop – Gain awareness of your body through this mixed martial art class organised by Subhashree Parthasarthy on 21st December at The Hibiscus Cafe

PETTA RAP – THE ORIGINALS: Rap lovers, get your beats flowing. We have the ultimate Regional Rap Talents Showcase, PETTA RAP – The Originals on 15th December at Island Ground, with the first ever season kickstarting with Arivu X Paal Dabba.

Anthony Lazaro : From Italy with Love Tour (India): Immerse yourself in a beautiful journey with renowned Italian neo-jazz and blues artist Anthony Lazaro accompanied by the talented guitarist and performer Fedbo at the Hard Rock Cafe, Nungabakkam on 27th December.

Chandigarh

AP Dhillon Live | The Brownprint – Chandigarh, welcome the brown boi, AP Dhillion with all the energy. The singer is ready to perform on December 21 at Sector 34, Exhibition Ground.

Mid-Life Ghabrahat ft. Angad Singh Ranyal – In his stand-up special, Angad Singh Ranyal talks about things he never thought he would be nervous about – renting, online shopping, pet parents and turbulence. Catch him live on 22nd December at The Laugh Club.

So Rude Of Me – Swati Sachdeva – Meet Swati Sachdeva on 14th December at The Laugh Club and watch her talk about her life choices, stupid decision making and other things.

The Sufi Carvan – Ending your year with exclusive, soulful musical night of Sufi featuring Kanwar Grewal is one of the best ways. You can attend The Sufi Carvan on 15 December at CP67 Mall, Mohali.

Parwaaz by Anurag Maurya – Dive deep into a life woven with love, loss, friendship, and resilience through the storytelling by Anurag Maurya on 29th December at The Laugh Club



Bengaluru

Shaan Live In Concert – Nostalgia will hit hard when you attend Shaan and his live concert on 20 December at Phoenix Marketcity Whitefield. A big must-ettend if you want to feel goosebumps while listening to Chand Sifarish and Jab Se Tere Naina!

Gajendra Verma: Good Vibes Only Tour – Catch Gajendra Verma live on his Good Vibes Tour in Bengaluru on 14th December at Forum South and experience his chart-topping hits like ‘Mann Mera‘, ‘Tera Ghata‘, ‘Emptiness (Tune Mere Jaana)’

Massano Live in Bangalore – If you are someone who loves Sunburn, Massono Live is something you shouldn’t miss. Attend this event on 21 December at The Sunburn Union

Ishq Sufiyana ft. Laksh Maheshwari – A romatic storytelling, Sufiyana Ishq is curated by renowned storyteller Laksh Maheshwari, famously known as Single Handedly. Catch him live on 29th December at Just BLR

There are many more events apart from these, which you can find on event apps such as BookMyShow and Paytm Insider along with social media pages. This December, step out of predicatble parties and attend events that genuninely excite you.