Relationships can be tricky and who knows it better than a couple who decides to part ways but stay together? At least that's what R. Madhavan and Surveen Chawla are attempting to find out in Netflix's latest Hindi original, Decoupled.

Madhavan and Chawla play a couple who decide to part ways after 10 years of marriage, because they believe they're no longer in love.

However, they continue to stay together in the same house, for the sake of their daughter.

A novel premise, stellar supporting cast, and Madhavan making us fall in love with him all over again - all this and more has already raised our expectations about Decoupled. And hopefully, it delivers.

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The film releases on December 17 on Netflix.