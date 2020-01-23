Homegrown actor Deepika Padukone has made history as she is now the first Bollywood celebrity to feature in Louis Vuitton's brand campaign.

Earlier today, Deepika Padukone officially confirmed that she'll be joining the Louis Vuitton family for a pre-fall campaign. As she shares her first glimpse of this campaign, we were stunned to see this never-before-seen avatar before.

Louis Vuitton is the fashion house that has been synonymous to luxury for as long as anyone can remember. No celebrity airport look is ever complete without the brown and beige LV patterned bags.

Nicolas Ghesquiere the well-renowned fashion photographer and the master-mind behind LV's ongoing campaign dropped a series of breathtaking, vintage movie poster themed pictures featuring familiar faces from all across the globe.

Deepika Padukone joined The Queen In The North a.k.a Sophie Turner and Wild Child actor Emma Roberts for this global campaign. And we have to admit, the tales of pre-fall 2020 looks spookily interesting.

From standing in solidarity with JNU students, to fiercely opening up about her depression on an international platform to becoming the first Bollywood celebrity to feature in a luxury brand's campaign, Deepika is leaving a positive imprint on the world.