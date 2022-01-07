Only Someone Who Has Watched 'Piku' More Than Once Can Score Over 5 In This Quiz

Starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan in the lead roles, Piku is undoubtedly one of the finest movies to have been made. So, take this quiz and find out how well do you remember this movie?

1. Let's start with the easy one, what's the name of Piku's house? via GIPHY Bhaskar Villa, A-205 Bhaskar Villa, B-201 Bhaskar Villa, C-209

2. Complete this dialogue: "Death aur _____ , yeh do cheezen kisi ko, kahin bhi, kabhi bhi aa sakti hain". via GIPHY Potty Shit Poop

3. What does Bhashkar find in the trunk of Rana's car, when they are driving? via GIPHY Sword Gun Knife

4. Which city does Rana belong to? via GIPHY Hardoi Kanpur Ghaziabad

5. How old was Bhashkor in the movie? via GIPHY 70 Years 72 Years 75 Years

6. Who played the character of Chhobi Mashi in the movie? via GIPHY Moushumi Chatterjee Waheeda Rehman Asha Parekh

7. What is Piku's profession? via GIPHY Painter Nurse Architecture

8. Where is Piku's ancestral home located? via GIPHY Durgapur Kolkata Siliguri

9. What does Bhashkor leave at his daughter's office? via Tenor His Routine Check-Up Reports His Bowel Movement Schedule His Diet Plan