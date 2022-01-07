Only Someone Who Has Watched 'Piku' More Than Once Can Score Over 5 In This Quiz

Starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan in the lead roles, Piku is undoubtedly one of the finest movies to have been made. So, take this quiz and find out how well do you remember this movie?
1. Let's start with the easy one, what's the name of Piku's house?
2. Complete this dialogue: "Death aur _____ , yeh do cheezen kisi ko, kahin bhi, kabhi bhi aa sakti hain".
3. What does Bhashkar find in the trunk of Rana's car, when they are driving?
4. Which city does Rana belong to?
5. How old was Bhashkor in the movie?
6. Who played the character of Chhobi Mashi in the movie?
7. What is Piku's profession?
8. Where is Piku's ancestral home located?
9. What does Bhashkor leave at his daughter's office?
10. Finally, what's the name of this character?
*Drumroll*
Result