If joining a yoga class or the gym has ever intimidated you, it’s probably because you understand that you’ll have to get in interesting positions to do the workout. And that’s never the easiest if you’re a shy individual. But having said that, watching others workout is inspirational AF. For instance this post by Deepika Padukone where she’s doing yoga.

But along with being inspirational, the pose has caused quite a stir among fans. In the caption, the actor has asked the questions ‘How many of you know what this asana is called?’ And oh my, the internet has come up some really interesting responses.

Here, take a look:

IG post of the day. Right?