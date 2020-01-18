After her JNU visit, Deepika Padukone is making the headlines once again. This time she has turned her character Malti's look, from her movie Chhapaak, into a TikTok challenge.
During the promotions of her recent movie, Deepika met many TikTok stars, during which she discussed her top three favourite looks with a TikTok user @faby_makeupartist and challenged her to recreate the look.
In the video, Deepika can be seen enumerating her favourite 'looks' from three movies, namely Om Shanti Om, Piku and Chhapaak. The video went viral, but for all the wrong reasons.
Here's how Twitterati reacted.
Is @deepikapadukone trying to share the struggle story of an acid victim or does she only care about commercialising her movie for her greed for money that she’s encouraging memes and tiktok challenges?— Shreena (@laughsfliesaway) January 18, 2020
The problem with Deepika Padukone endorsing a makeup challenge on Chhapak is that she treated it as one of her “looks” and dismissed the entire trauma behind it. She proved that it was merely makeup for her & she clearly doesn’t understand the depth of what survivors go through.— x (@krownnist) January 18, 2020
No @deepikapadukone.This promo isn't cool or cute. It's insensitive & ghastly.— Smita Barooah (@smitabarooah) January 18, 2020
How cheap is this. ‘Acid attack victim look’ is @deepikapadukone’s ‘favourite look’? https://t.co/lR9bv2HIGq— Shefali Vaidya (@ShefVaidya) January 18, 2020
Telling you this as the son of an acid attack victim: @deepikapadukone you are one sick human being. My mother had to undergo years of surgery & emotional trauma. The victims are strong & beautiful, your commercialisation of their suffering is disgustingpic.twitter.com/2tOvkJqyU9— Abhijit Iyer-Mitra (@Iyervval) January 18, 2020
So “Acid Attacked Face” has now become challenge now. This is the worst kind of a promotion by @deepikapadukone. Shame on you— Shash (@pokershash) January 18, 2020
This is really disrespectful to acid attack victims, @deepikapadukone. How disgustingly low are you going to stoop to promote yourself? pic.twitter.com/zP9MAcRFNT— Ishita Yadav (@IshitaYadav) January 18, 2020
Before the release of Chhapaak, Deepika faced some backlash after she visited JNU to stand in solidarity with JNUSU students.