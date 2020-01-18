After her JNU visit, Deepika Padukone is making the headlines once again. This time she has turned her character Malti's look, from her movie Chhapaak, into a TikTok challenge.

During the promotions of her recent movie, Deepika met many TikTok stars, during which she discussed her top three favourite looks with a TikTok user @faby_makeupartist and challenged her to recreate the look.

And just when we thought that @deepikapadukone couldn’t mock Lakshmi anymore through her PR stunts in JNU she comes up with tick tok challenge on acid attack victims. Gross. pic.twitter.com/077Uz7hcEg — Dr Smokiee (@SmokingSkills_) January 18, 2020

In the video, Deepika can be seen enumerating her favourite 'looks' from three movies, namely Om Shanti Om, Piku and Chhapaak. The video went viral, but for all the wrong reasons.

Here's how Twitterati reacted.

Is @deepikapadukone trying to share the struggle story of an acid victim or does she only care about commercialising her movie for her greed for money that she’s encouraging memes and tiktok challenges? — Shreena (@laughsfliesaway) January 18, 2020

The problem with Deepika Padukone endorsing a makeup challenge on Chhapak is that she treated it as one of her “looks” and dismissed the entire trauma behind it. She proved that it was merely makeup for her & she clearly doesn’t understand the depth of what survivors go through. — x (@krownnist) January 18, 2020

No @deepikapadukone.This promo isn't cool or cute. It's insensitive & ghastly.

The movie wasn't about you & your make up. It was about a woman scarred for life.And victims like her,whose marks can't be wiped off,unlike your make up.



You lost the plot,alas. https://t.co/9Zt8XEmSqI — Smita Barooah (@smitabarooah) January 18, 2020

Acid attack Make-up ?? How low it can get ??



Shame on you !! @deepikapadukone



pic.twitter.com/gGIM7I1CZR — Srikanth (@srikanthbjp_) January 18, 2020

How cheap is this. ‘Acid attack victim look’ is @deepikapadukone’s ‘favourite look’? https://t.co/lR9bv2HIGq — Shefali Vaidya (@ShefVaidya) January 18, 2020

Telling you this as the son of an acid attack victim: @deepikapadukone you are one sick human being. My mother had to undergo years of surgery & emotional trauma. The victims are strong & beautiful, your commercialisation of their suffering is disgustingpic.twitter.com/2tOvkJqyU9 — Abhijit Iyer-Mitra (@Iyervval) January 18, 2020

So “Acid Attacked Face” has now become challenge now. This is the worst kind of a promotion by @deepikapadukone. Shame on you

pic.twitter.com/gNu1odAxVT — Shash (@pokershash) January 18, 2020

This is really disrespectful to acid attack victims, @deepikapadukone. How disgustingly low are you going to stoop to promote yourself? pic.twitter.com/zP9MAcRFNT — Ishita Yadav (@IshitaYadav) January 18, 2020

Before the release of Chhapaak, Deepika faced some backlash after she visited JNU to stand in solidarity with JNUSU students.