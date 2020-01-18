After her JNU visit, Deepika Padukone is making the headlines once again. This time she has turned her character Malti's look, from her movie Chhapaak, into a TikTok challenge.

Deepika Padukone
Source: Telly Chakkar

During the promotions of her recent movie, Deepika met many TikTok stars, during which she discussed her top three favourite looks with a TikTok user @faby_makeupartist and challenged her to recreate the look.

TikTok Challenge
Source: Flipboard

In the video, Deepika can be seen enumerating her favourite 'looks' from three movies, namely Om Shanti Om, Piku and Chhapaak. The video went viral, but for all the wrong reasons.

Here's how Twitterati reacted.

Before the release of Chhapaak, Deepika faced some backlash after she visited JNU to stand in solidarity with JNUSU students.