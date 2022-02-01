There is someone who I, on seeing, can't help singing, "Aankhon mein teri ajab si, ajab si, adaayein hain..." Always falling head over heels on looking at her, Deepika Padukone is my lady crush and I will always fangirl over her. While others might have 'tiny' brains, I have a 'tiny' heart that goes berserk when Deepika slays.

There hasn't been a single time when I didn't want to steal Deepika's outfits. The way she carries herself confidently, boldly and beautifully in everything she wears, no one can keep a steady step.

No one except her could've made orange the colour of sass! I can't help myself saying, this is the kind of tangerines I like. Yeah, I know how to flirt. Deepika, please note.

Deepika took the blazer dress style to another level. Can any of you don such strong prints with such feisty confidence? Hail the empress, ye countrymen!

And it's my lady love Deepika who has finally brought back the iconic leather cult of the 70s! That too red, hot and simmering.

Wait, are you saying you heard someone misogynistic out there with no fashion sense at all screaming something about Deepika's style? Tell them, the doyenne of elegance is just here to slay, so their opinions can shove them anywhere.

IDK about you, but I hope Deepika's outfits get sexier, more glamorous and chic as the Gehraaiyan release date approaches. And I hope all 'birds' will agree.