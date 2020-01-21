Deepika Padukone, the actor and founder of The Live Love Laugh Foundation was given the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum, organised in Davos. The actor, whose foundation continues to work towards spreading awareness about mental health - specifically depression and anxiety has often spoken about her own experience.

In a powerful speech, Deepika spoke about her struggle and how she found the strength to get help. In return, she hopes to help others in return.

My love and hate relationship with this has taught me a lot and I want to tell everyone suffering from this that you are not alone.

She went on to talk about the astounding stats around the world and how her mother encouraged her to get professional help.

The actor, who was last seen in Chhapaak has been a prominent advocate of mental health with an inspiring recovery.