A new Levi's ad featuring actor Deepika Padukone has been accused of plagiarism. The accusation has been made by director Sooni Taraporevala who claims that the ad has been copied from her film, Yeh Ballet.

Taraporevala posted a long message about the same and called it an intellectual theft. In her post, she mentioned how Levi's plagiarized every last detail of her set without her permission or acknowledgment.

In response to the post, production designer for the Levi's ad admitted that the director of the ad asked him to create a similar setup.

Netizens criticized the denim brand and called it unfair.

Director Sooni Taraporevala did mention that the copycat culture in India needs to cancel and we agree.