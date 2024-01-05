Without a doubt, Deepika Padukone is one of our most talented and brilliant actors in recent times. Be it her bold choices in movies or raising her voice for the right causes, she has made a home in our hearts with just her existence.

However, one thing that stands apart about the actor is her undefeatable sass and badass statements during her interviews. We’ve got proof.

1. When she gave it back to the host for criticizing her movie.

In 2024, the actor attended a conference where the host slammed Chennai Express by saying, “I can’t normally sit through films like Chennai Express, which are just mindless.” To this, Deepika Padukone replied by saying “You think your couch is very exciting?“, which was an on-point comeback.

2. When questioned about the impact of marriage on her films, she eloquently delivered a fitting response.

In 2018, shortly after her wedding, the actor was asked an absurd question in an interview with Filmfare. When asked, “Will your marriage affect the kind of films that you’ll say yes to now?” Deepika Padukone gave a befitting reply to the question and said, “No, why should it? The journey of life will. The kind of films that I do today and the films I did five years ago are different because I was in a creatively different space then. But marriage is not going to change anything.” But, what a ridiculous question!

3. When it was insinuated that the money she invested in her production was her husband’s.

During a promotional event for Chhapaak, which was the actor’s debut movie as a producer, a journalist assumed that the money she invested in her production house was her husband, Ranveer Singh’s. The journalist said, “Ghar ka paisa laga hua hai, ” and she shot back at him, saying, “Excuse me! Yeh kisne bola?! Yeh mere khud ke paise hain, excuse me! Meri mehnat hai!” Sure, even though she’s one of the best actors in the industry, it’s bold of people to assume that she would use her husband’s money just because she’s married!

4. When she was questioned about her clothing and she gave it back.

In 2017, a journalist asked the actor if her stylist picks her outfits or if she does it herself because there are a lot of black-colored items in her wardrobe. The actor responded by saying, “Sometimes, you might like what I wear and sometimes, you might not like what I wear. It’s totally okay. I’m not dressing for you, my love. I’m dressing for myself so as long as I’m having fun doing what I do, nothing else matters.”

5. When someone screamed their love for the actor and she gave the cheekiest reply.

In 2022, during an interview, a fan from the audience jokingly shouted “We love you, Deepika.” To this, the actor sassily responded, “I’m a married woman now, behave yourselves.” We just love her quick wit!

6. When someone tried trolling her but she gave it back in the most graceful manner.

In 2021, a hater abused her twice on her personal messages. Rather than replying back angrily, the actor called out the troller in the most graceful manner by sharing the screenshot on her stories and wrote, “Wow! Your family and friends must be so proud of you.” Rightly served!

Deepika Padukone, more power to you!