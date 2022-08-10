Gone are the days when a movie poster or a trailer launch would suffice to promote a film. Today, grabbing your audience's attention in between those bizarre Instagram reels is tough. Celebs leave no stone unturned to create a buzz about their films. And over the years, some of these strategies have gone a little too far and made us question these strangest promotion tricks.

1. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone went a little too overboard to promote Chhapaak. As part of the promotional activity, she created a challenge to recreate looks from her films Om Shanti Om, Piku, and Chhapaak. However, fans rightfully called out this PR activity.

The problem with Deepika Padukone endorsing a makeup challenge on Chhapak is that she treated it as one of her “looks” and dismissed the entire trauma behind it. She proved that it was merely makeup for her & she clearly doesn’t understand the depth of what survivors go through. — k (@krownnist) January 18, 2020

2. Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan may not believe in coming to award ceremonies, but one cannot question his dedication to promoting his films. It is reported that Aamir didn't photoshop the naked poster for PK. He actually stood buck naked at a Railway station in Rajasthan for this.

Not just this, during the promotions of Ghajini, Aamir decided to turn into a barber to give his fans a Ghajini haircut.

Quite a lot of people are getting this Ghajini haircut from various places, so I thought I will give the cut to some of my fans myself. I felt very light when I got it done - there was no need to comb my hair after the bath.

3. Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan disguised herself as a beggar and sat amongst the beggars outside Hyderabad Railway Station. It is reported that she was shooting a scene for Bobby Jasoos, and a passerby actually gave Vidya money.

4. Alia Bhatt

Ali Bhatt created a buzz for her movie 2 States by sharing a wedding card on her social media. Reportedly, it was a promotional strategy for the trailer launch of the movie.

5. Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu, while promoting her horror movie Raaz 3, was seen distributing lemons and chillies to rickshaw drivers.

6. Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone promoted her film Ragini MMS 2 with a strange marketing stint. ‘Ragini ka naya MMS dekha kya?’, ‘Ragini yahaan baithi thi’, ‘Do mein zyaada mazaa hai’ are some of the captions reportedly pasted on close to 7,000 rickshaws in Mumbai.

7. Shahid Kapoor and Genelia D’souza

To promote their film Luck By Chance, the two had to spend the entire night in a car surrounded by paparazzi.

Clearly, even after such weird promotions some of these films flopped at the box office.

