The FIFA World Cup has kept everyone excited and now we have got another update that will escalate our excitement more! Deepika Padukone will be unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy ahead of the finals on December 18 in Qatar, as per the latest reports.

She is all set to fly to Qatar to participate in the event. Deepika is the first Indian actor to experience such an honour in the world’s most-watched sporting events. The FIFA World Cup final will be held at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar.

Earlier, Deepika also represented India at the Cannes Film Festival as one of the jury members and made us proud.

On the work front, Deepika has two mega projects lined up including Pathaan and Project K’. She will also make a special cameo appearance in Ranveer Singh’s film ‘Cirkus’.

